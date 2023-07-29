Stuart Broad retirement: England bowler to retire from cricket after Ashes series

England bowler Stuart Broad has announced he will retire from cricket after this summer's Ashes.

The 37-year-old, who recently passed 600 wickets in Test cricket, confirmed the news at the conclusion of day three of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Kia Oval.

Broad has been a key member of the England Test side since making his debut against Sri Lanka in December 2007, having won 167 caps, and is the leading wicket-taker in this summer's Ashes series.

The right-arm seamer, who made his first-class debut for Leicestershire in 2005 and later moved to Nottinghamshire, featured in 121 one-day internationals and 56 international T20 games.

"Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket," Broad told Sky Sports Cricket at the close of play on day three. "It's been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

"I'm loving cricket as much as I ever have, it's been a wonderful series to be a part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top.

"This series feels like it has been the most wonderful and entertaining to be a part of."

Broad revealed to Sky Sports he had been thinking about announcing his retirement for a couple of weeks, but finally made the decision at 8.30pm on Friday evening when he informed England captain Ben Stokes of his decision at the team hotel.

The rest of the team were told in the changing room this morning, and while Broad still feels in good condition physically he felt like the end of this summer's Ashes series was the perfect moment to bring the curtain down on a stellar career.

"I thought a lot about it and even up to last night I wasn't sure, but once I went to Stokesy's room and told him, I felt really happy and content with everything I've achieved in the game," Broad said.

"Ultimately, the decision came down to... I know I wanted to leave the game loving cricket and my lasting memory being of a really enjoyable changing room.

"It feels like my changing room and I wanted to walk away playing with a group of players I love to bits."

For now though, the son of former England batter Chris Broad still has one more job to do for his country, seeing out the remainder of their second innings on day four when he and close friend and another stalwart international seam star in James Anderson resume with the hosts on 389-9, leading Australia by 377 runs.

Then it will be aiming to add to his career wicket tally and help England secure a victory which ensures this summer's Ashes series finishes level at 2-2 and prevents Australia from claiming a first series win on English soil since 2001.

"England versus Australia has always been the pinnacle for me," Broad said. "I've loved the battles with Australia which have come my way personally and the team's way.

"I've got a love affair with Ashes cricket and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket."

Atherton: Broad an 'undeniably great cricketer'

Former England captain and Sky Sports Cricket expert Michael Atherton on Broad's retirement decision:

"He's an undeniably great cricketer for England; 167 games, 602 wickets, and that performance of 8-15 at Trent Bridge against Australia [in 2015] was the defining performance of his career.

"He's got more Ashes wickets than anyone else in an England shirt, he himself says the Ashes brought the best out of him, and I think that's why he's made the decision to go here.

"I think it's a good decision, by the way. It's the one thing every cricketer is in control of, when they go, and I think he's made a good choice here.

"It's The Oval, the Ashes, Australia - he's going to get a great ovation tomorrow when he comes out to bat with Jimmy Anderson and then he's got a chance to help bowl England to victory.

"What could be a better place and time to go out at the age of 37?"

