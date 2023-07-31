James Anderson: Stuart Broad retirement makes me 'more firm' to continue England cricket career

James Anderson has revealed Stuart Broad's retirement has made him "even more firm" that he wants to continue his cricket career.

Anderson, who is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker with 690 scalps, headed into the fifth and final Ashes Test with just four wickets in the series at an average of 76.75.

He turned 41-years-old on Sunday and talk about his future has been a big talking point as the Ashes approaches its finale.

Asked by Sky Sports Cricket whether Broad's decision to retire has changed his own feelings on his career, Anderson said: "Not at all no. I am even more firm I want to keep going. I have had a really disappointing series by my standards. I have not got the wickets I would have expected from myself.

"I don't think I have bowled particularly badly, I have just not... felt like I made an impact for the team that I would have liked and what I expect from myself.

"My body is fine, my skills are fine. I think I'm bowling well enough. With the break we have got after this series, I want to go away and in my head I think I want to keep working at stuff and make sure I got back to where I know I can be. Having that hunger and desire to go and do that makes it feel I want to keep going."

Anderson: I felt lucky to be out there with Broad

There was an emotional guard of honour reserved for Broad as he made his way out to the middle on the fourth morning at the Kia Oval.

Image: Stuart Broad puts an arm around James Anderson before walking through Australia's guard of honour on day four of the fifth Ashes Test

Broad put an arm around the shoulder of Anderson as they approached Australia's warm reception - an image which the latter will treasure forever.

"We both said when we saw that image, if we put one photo in our house of our careers, it would be that one. We have loved playing together. Neither of us could have achieved what we have without the other. It's incredibly special and I will definitely miss him," said Anderson.

On Broad's retirement, he added: "I was a little bit shocked when he told me. I respect his decision as he seems clear on what he wants to do."

Anderson, however, felt honoured to be out in the middle when Broad fired what turned out to be his last ball faced in cricket for six off Mitchell Starc's opening over of the day. The shot was greeted by a huge, guttural roar from the full house in the stands to witness his farewell.

"Sunday morning was really special - getting to walk out with him on the field, watch him hit his last ball in Test cricket for six," Anderson said. "The crowd were amazing, the ovation he got was incredible and I felt really lucky to be out there and experience it."

Atherton: Anderson could be at 'mercy of the selectors'

Sky Sports Cricket's Michael Atherton:

"Anderson's just had no impact. Five wickets all series, missing the Headingley Test but playing the others. What's been a puzzle is the lack of movement for him.

"This is one of the most skilful craftsmen we have ever seen hold a red dukes ball in his hand and it's just not done anything for him. It hasn't swung, it hasn't found much reverse swing.

"Bazball in the last couple of years has generally been played on pretty flat pitches to aid the strength of England - quick scoring and chasing runs down in the fourth innings. It doesn't necessarily play to Anderson's strengths.

"But even so, without that movement, to take just five wickets in this series is certainly not the standard he would expect from himself.

"He's pretty clear he wants to keep on playing and that is every cricketer's right. It's the one thing you have in your control and Broad has chosen a good moment I think.

"Anderson said he still has the desire to keep going and that is the key thing. You know it in your heart and head if you still have that desire. If he has, fair enough.

"But you do leave yourself at the mercy of the selectors then and I don't think sentiment then comes into it."

