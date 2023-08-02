England to diet on white-ball cricket for rest of 2023 with World Cup the main event in October and November

England have white-ball series at home to New Zealand and Ireland to close out the summer; Jos Buttler's side then defend 50-over World Cup title in India in October and November before finishing year with limited-overs tour of the Caribbean
Wednesday 2 August 2023 06:06, UK
After the enthralling Ashes series, England now have a near six-month break from Test cricket until they face India across January, February and March 2024.
They will exclusively play white-ball cricket for the rest of 2023, starting with home series against New Zealand and Ireland this summer.
Then comes their 50-over World Cup title defence in India in October and November as they look to retain the title they won on home soil in 2019.
Finally, there is a pre-Christmas jaunt to the Caribbean for T20 and one-day international cricket against West Indies in December.
Enjoy live action from the EFL, The Hundred and more with NOW
Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football
Celtic vs Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football
Kilmarnock vs Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football
Leicester vs Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football
Leeds vs Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football
Sunderland vs Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football
The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket
Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action
Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf
Wednesday August 30 - Seat Unique Riverside, Duham (6pm)
Friday September 1 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (6pm)
Sunday September 3 - Edgbaston, Birmingham (2.30pm)
Thursday September 5 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (6pm)
Friday September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12.30pm)
Sunday September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)
Wednesday September 13 - The Kia Oval, London (12.30pm)
Friday September 15 - Lord's, London (12.30pm)
Wednesday September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12.30pm)
Saturday September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)
Tuesday September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12.30pm)
Thursday October 5 - vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9.30am)
Tuesday October 10 - vs Bangladesh, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9.30am)
Saturday October 14 - vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9.30am)
Saturday October 21 - vs South Africa, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (9.30am)
Thursday October 26 - vs Sri Lanka, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (9.30am)
Sunday October 29 - vs India, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (8.30am)
Saturday November 4 - vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (8.30am)
Wednesday November 8 - vs Netherlands, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje (8.30am)
Saturday November 12 - vs Pakistan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (8.30am)
Sunday December 3 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (time TBC)
Wednesday December 6 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (time TBC)
Sunday December 9 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (time TBC)
Tuesday December 12 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (time TBC)
Thursday December 14 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (time TBC)
Saturday December 16 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (time TBC)
Tuesday December 19 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (time TBC)
Thursday December 21 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (time TBC)