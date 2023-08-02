England to diet on white-ball cricket for rest of 2023 with World Cup the main event in October and November

After the enthralling Ashes series, England now have a near six-month break from Test cricket until they face India across January, February and March 2024.

They will exclusively play white-ball cricket for the rest of 2023, starting with home series against New Zealand and Ireland this summer.

Then comes their 50-over World Cup title defence in India in October and November as they look to retain the title they won on home soil in 2019.

Finally, there is a pre-Christmas jaunt to the Caribbean for T20 and one-day international cricket against West Indies in December.

What to watch on Sky Sports this week Enjoy live action from the EFL, The Hundred and more with NOW Sheffield Wednesday vs Southampton – August 4 – LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Celtic vs Ross County – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Kilmarnock vs Rangers – August 5 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leicester vs Coventry – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Leeds vs Cardiff – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

Sunderland vs Ipswich – August 6 - LIVE on Sky Sports Football

The Hundred – August 1 to 27 – LIVE on Sky Sports Cricket

Netball World Cup – July 28 to August 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Action

Wyndham Championship – August 3 to 6 – LIVE on Sky Sports Golf

Twenty20 International series vs New Zealand

Wednesday August 30 - Seat Unique Riverside, Duham (6pm)

Friday September 1 - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (6pm)

Sunday September 3 - Edgbaston, Birmingham (2.30pm)

Thursday September 5 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (6pm)

ODI series vs New Zealand

Friday September 8 - Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (12.30pm)

Sunday September 10 - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton (11am)

Wednesday September 13 - The Kia Oval, London (12.30pm)

Friday September 15 - Lord's, London (12.30pm)

ODI series vs Ireland

Wednesday September 20 - Headingley, Leeds (12.30pm)

Saturday September 23 - Trent Bridge, Nottingham (11am)

Tuesday September 26 - Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (12.30pm)

ICC 50-over Cricket World Cup

Thursday October 5 - vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (9.30am)

Tuesday October 10 - vs Bangladesh, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala (9.30am)

Saturday October 14 - vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (9.30am)

Saturday October 21 - vs South Africa, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (9.30am)

Thursday October 26 - vs Sri Lanka, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore (9.30am)

Sunday October 29 - vs India, BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (8.30am)

Saturday November 4 - vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (8.30am)

Wednesday November 8 - vs Netherlands, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Gahunje (8.30am)

Saturday November 12 - vs Pakistan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (8.30am)

ODI series vs West Indies

Sunday December 3 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (time TBC)

Wednesday December 6 - Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua (time TBC)

Sunday December 9 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (time TBC)

T20I series in West Indies

Tuesday December 12 - Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (time TBC)

Thursday December 14 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (time TBC)

Saturday December 16 - National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada (time TBC)

Tuesday December 19 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (time TBC)

Thursday December 21 - Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago (time TBC)