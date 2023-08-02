The Hundred: Reece Topley sees Cricket World Cup as his goal as he prepares for return after injury

Seamer Reece Topley regards The Hundred as his “end-stage rehab” ahead of Thursday’s clash between the Northern Superchargers and Birmingham Phoenix.

Topley, 29, is looking forward to making a comeback after being sidelined since April with a dislocated shoulder while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

It was the latest in a long line of injury setbacks, coming after ankle and back issues.

"The Hundred is almost like end-stage rehab to an extent," Topley said.

"I'm really excited to get back out there. Playing again fills me with so much excitement. Let's hope it's the start of a relatively successful end of the summer and winter, obviously, with the World Cup on the horizon."

Topley missed last year's edition of The Hundred to prioritise the T20 World Cup but missed England's successful campaign after injuring his ankle ligaments on a boundary rope.

Having recovered from that injury, he sustained his latest setback on his IPL debut.

This year, he hopes The Hundred will herald a return to form.

"The Hundred, last year I didn't play in it, but this year it's my vessel to get back into cricket and I can't wait to play.

"You have a big sense of gratification that you're out there. You love the fact that you're playing cricket, rather than you turn up and have the sense that it's just another game."

Topley claimed a record six-for in a one-day international against India at Lord's last summer and is hoping for a return to international duty - which could be as soon as the four-match ODI series against New Zealand in September.

"You can spend a lot of time soul searching and asking why but in the end you've just got to get on the front foot and deal with it and almost have a typical British attitude of stiff upper lip and crack on.

"I want to do well for the Superchargers - we've got a great squad that want to go all the way in the comp - and I want to put in some performances that contribute to that."

England begin their World Cup defence against New Zealand on October 5.

