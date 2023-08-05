Imran Khan is a former Pakistan international cricketer as well as the country's Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022; he played 88 Tests for his country and 175 one-day internationals, most famously captaining them to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup

Imran Khan: Former Pakistan Prime Minister jailed for three years over corruption charges

Imran Khan is a former Pakistan international cricketer as well as the country's prime minister from 2018 to 2022

Former Pakistan cricketer and Prime Minister Imran Khan has been arrested and sentenced to three years in prison over corruption charges.

A Pakistani trial court handed the former Prime Minister the sentence for illegally selling state gifts, according to Reuters.

Khan's lawyer, Intazar Hussain Panjutha also confirmed on social media that police entered the gates of Zaman Park in Lahore and arrested Khan.

Khan has denied any wrongdoing and his political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a statement an appeal has already been filed to the country's supreme court.

Until April 2022, Khan was the Prime Minister of Pakistan but was removed after a no-confidence vote. The 70-year-old was expected to run for the position again but the sentencing and arrest have put this in doubt.

Before entering politics, Khan played 88 Tests and 175 one-day internationals for Pakistan, famously captaining the side to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, beating England in the final.