Pakistan will send team to India for Cricket World Cup in October and November this year

Pakistan have received government approval to travel to India for this autumn's 50-over World Cup, ending doubts about the team's participation in the tournament.

The two teams have only faced each other in global ICC events since 2013 due to political tensions.

A statement from the Pakistan foreign office read: "Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the Cricket World Cup.

"Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations."

The statement did not confirm whether Pakistan would play India in Ahmedabad on October 15 as scheduled or request for that fixture to be moved.

But it did explain that Pakistan has "deep concerns about the security of its cricket team", with the release adding: "We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities.

"We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India."

The World Cup is set to begin on October 5 with a rematch of the 2019 final as England take on New Zealand, and then finish on November 19.