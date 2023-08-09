The Hundred: Northern Superchargers seal narrow victory over Trent Rockets

Northern Superchargers made it two wins from their two completed matches in The Hundred as they held off Trent Rockets to win by three runs in Nottingham.

Superchargers were defending 142-5, having recovered from a devastating early burst of 3-8 in 10 balls by Luke Wood.

David Wiese and Brydon Carse added an unbroken 72 from 38 balls, of which 47 came off the last 15 deliveries, including four sixes from the South African all-rounder.

After Alex Hales hit 29 from 22 balls at the top of the Rockets innings, Sam Hain and Daniel Sams took them close but ultimately Reece Topley defended nine off the last five balls to see the Superchargers home.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player David Wiese's 54 from just 25 balls helped Northern Superchargers edge out Trent Rockets by three runs

Wayne Parnell and Callum Parkinson did the damage earlier, taking three and two wickets respectively.

After judging that bowling first was the best option on this pitch, Rockets could not have had a better start, with left-armer Wood delivering back-to-back sets from the pavilion end and hitting the stumps three times with full, swinging deliveries to dismiss Tom Banton, Harry Brook and Matthew Short.

Responsibility sat with Adam Hose to lead a rebuild from 9-3 but after finding the boundary three times he shanked one from Joe Root and was caught at wide long-on.

With Root's off-breaks and canny left-arm spinner Imad Wasim both making scoring difficult, Root picked up a second wicket when a Saif Zaib paddle went wrong.

Superchargers looked in desperate need of a strong finish at 83-5 after 75 and Wiese provided it, hammering four sixes and three fours in a 25-ball unbeaten 54 - albeit having been gifted 10 of those runs by drops on the boundary rope by Hales and Hain.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Lewis Gregory failed to hit a boundary off the last ball as Northern Superchargers held on to beat Trent Rockets by three runs

Carse provided a steadier 33 off 29 to help give the Superchargers bowlers something to defend.

Rockets lost Dawid Malan to ball 13 when he found Brook at deep square-leg off Parkinson but Hales and Colin Munro were quickly into a rhythm, Munro lofting Parkinson over deep midwicket for six before Hales adeptly found the fence four times in five balls against Short's off-spin.

However, both were out in the space of four deliveries to bring Superchargers right back into it as Parnell bowled his second set, Munro slicing to deep-point and Hales aiming an inelegant swipe at one that kept a tad low and scattered his stumps.

It left two new batters at the crease and though Root was one of them, the former England captain lasted only eight deliveries, failing with the reverse sweep as Parkinson grabbed his second wicket.

Hain lofted Parkinson beautifully over cover on the short side and Tom Kohler-Cadmore cleared the long-on boundary off Adil Rashid, leaving 51 required from the final 25 balls.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Northern Superchargers' Callum Parkinson was overjoyed after taking the wicket of Trent Rockets' Joe Root in their Hundred clash

Hain had made 20 off 12 balls before he and Kohler-Cadmore holed out in the space of four balls.

Sams cleared the leg-side boundary twice off Wiese and Lewis Gregory defied Wiese's brilliant attempted stop to clear the long-on boundary off Parnell.

Sams then perished off ball 98 having made 27 from 14 as he skied to long-on and the Rockets fell four short of their target with three wickets remaining.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games in The Hundred live this summer. Stream The Hundred and more with NOW