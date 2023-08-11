The Hundred: Jordan Cox smashes unbeaten 73 to set up Oval Invincibles win over Northern Superchargers

England all-rounder Sam Curran starred with bat and ball as the Oval Invincibles won a top-of-the-table clash in the men's Hundred by nine runs at Headingley, holding off a thrilling Northern Superchargers fightback chasing 186.

Curran hit 24 off 12 balls late on as the league-leading Invincibles posted a commanding 185 for five before taking a superb catch and a wicket as the Superchargers slipped to 28 for two.

Opener Tom Banton crashed a brilliant 81 off 43 balls to lead the recovery - and at 146 for three after 75 balls, they were favourites needing 40.

But left-arm seamer Curran returned to get Banton caught at deep midwicket by a diving Ross Whiteley. He finished with two for 31 from 20 balls and left speedster Gus Atkinson defending 19 off the last five.

Superchargers finished on 176 for eight, losing their first game in four. The Invicibles, for whom Jordan Cox top-scored with an unbeaten 73 off 38, won their third game in four to strengthen top spot on seven points.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ross Whiteley takes a spectacular catch in the deep for the Oval Invincibles to remove Northern Superchargers’ dangerman Tom Banton on 81 in The Hundred.

South Africa international Heinrich Klaasen hit six sixes in an entertaining 46 off 22 for the Invincibles.

Australian quick Spencer Johnson had conceded only one off an incredible 20-ball spell in their home win over Manchester Originals on Tuesday but conceded five off his first ball here, a wide followed by a Banton Boundary, at the start of the visiting defence. He finished with one for 36.

Jason Roy flicked the contest's first ball - a Reece Topley full toss - down deep backward square-leg's throat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oval Invincibles' Jason Roy's goes for a golden duck off Reece Topley's first ball for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Opening partner Will Jacks got things moving with a crisp 40 but he was then caught off Callum Parkinson, bringing Klaasen in at 69 for two after 44 balls.

Klaasen hit a blistering 60 against the Originals and was similarly destructive here, despite not hitting a four as he dealt in maximums.

Pacer Brydon Carse bore the brunt, conceding three sixes in five balls as the score moved from 85 for two after 60 to 104 for two after 65. One went arrow-straight and the other two high over backward square-leg.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jordan Cox hits an enormous six out of the Headingley ground for the Oval Invincibles against the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Like Jacks, Klaasen then miscued to David Wiese at long-on as this time Adil Rashid struck. But the Invincibles were on course for an imposing total at 124 for three after 74.

Even though Cox reached 50 off 30 balls, he played second fiddle throughout much of the innings, rotating the strike well before taking on the lead role at the end.

Captain Wayne Parnell was the pick of the Superchargers bowling with two for 29, narrowly missing out on a late hat-trick having removed Curran and Ross Whiteley caught and lbw.

Curran then took a brilliant catch back-pedalling from mid-on to help Atkinson remove Matt Short before getting England white-ball team-mate Harry Brook caught behind cutting for just four as the hosts slipped.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oval Invincibles' Jordan Cox is awarded Match Hero for his team's victory over the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

But Banton and Adam Hose started the turnaround with a 57 stand to take the score to 82 for two after 50 balls.

Hose drilled Nathan Sowter's leg-spin to long-on almost immediately to fall for 41, though Banton ploughed on. He reached 50 off 30 balls and reverse hit his next ball for six over cover off Sowter.

With that, the Superchargers were on course. But Johnson removed Saif Zaib, Curran returned to dismiss Banton and squeeze the scoring rate and Atkinson struck twice in the last five to finish with three for 24.

What's next?

The Hundred continues on Saturday with four more games.

The men's and women's sides of London Spirit and Trent Rockets will meet at Old Lords, while Welsh Fire and Southern Brave also clash at Sophia Gardens .

The double-header will provide a day full of action, with the first match beginning at 11am, and the final fixture getting under way at 6pm.

Sky Sports will show all 68 games in The Hundred live this summer. Stream The Hundred and more with NOW