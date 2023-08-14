Man charged after former Scotland spinner Majid Haq allegedly racially abused while umpiring in club game

Former Scotland spinner Majid Haq allegedly racially abused while umpiring in club game on Saturday; a 63-year-old-man has been arrested and charged, Police Scotland confirms; Haq and fellow former Scotland player Qasim Sheikh claimed last year Cricket Scotland was institutionally racist

A 63-year-old-man has been arrested and charged after former Scotland spinner Majid Haq was allegedly racially abused while umpiring in a club game on Saturday.

Haq was officiating at Greenock Cricket Club when the incident occurred, according to Aamer Anwar, the lawyer representing the ex-Scotland bowler.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with racial abuse which happened in Brisbane Street, Greenock on Saturday, 12 August, 2023. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear in court at a later date."

Cricket Scotland insisted it "condemns in the strongest possible terms the behaviour that took place" this weekend as Anwar accused "cricketing trolls" of bringing "shame to the game".

Anwar appears for Haq and another former international Qasim Sheikh after the pair last year claimed Cricket Scotland was "institutionally racist" as well as being "unfit for purpose".

Haq and Sheikh's allegations led to an independent review which uncovered 448 examples of racism within the governing body.

Anjan Luthra was appointed as the organisation's new chair following the mass resignations that immediately preceded the publication of the damning report - but he stood down in March, less than six months after taking the role, as he claimed attempts to improve Cricket Scotland were being undermined by lobbyists.

Image: Haq played 54 one-day internationals and 21 T20 internationals for Scotland between 2006 and 2015

Reacting to the alleged racist abuse directed towards Haq at the weekend, Cricket Scotland said: "Racism has no place in sport or society. It is a scar on cricket, and Cricket Scotland is wholly committed, along with our partners, to eradicating racist behaviour and attitudes from our game.

"As this incident is now part of a live criminal case, Cricket Scotland is unable to comment further.

"However, the governing body can confirm it is working in conjunction with the CSMOA (Cricket Scotland Match Officials Association), WDCU (Western District Cricket Union) and Greenock Cricket Club to ensure internal disciplinary proceedings proceed swiftly and appropriately, following due process."

Sheikh tweeted: "Still people will live in denial, social media trolls will continue to abuse and push a dangerous narrative that only further fuels racism. I'm sad my friend @MajidHaq was subjected to this and he has my full solidarity."

Azeem Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket in late 2021, has been supporting Haq and Sheikh since they spoke out.

Rafiq said of Haq's alleged abuse: "This should come as no surprise - it's been fuelled for months through not only social media trolls but a lot of people involved in cricket.

"I am so angry right now struggling to put in to words my feelings. What is it going to take for anyone to show some leadership?"

Anti racism group Running Out Racism said: "A-wake up call.

"This incident alone is shocking, but follows months of sustained & persistent abuse, it's been escalating for a while and sadly this was on the cards at some point, left unchecked.

"Let's hope this is the watershed moment where doubters now get behind change."