SA20 fixtures released for 2023/24: Sky Sports to show all 34 games from South Africa T20 competition

The fixture list for the 2023/24 season of South Africa's T20 cricket league have been announced, with all 34 games to be shown live on Sky Sports.

Beginning on January 10, the SA20 league will run for four weeks and comprises 30 group matches as well as two qualifiers and an eliminator prior to the final on February 10.

Members of England's World Cup-winning white-ball sides - including Jos Buttler, Sam Curran and Adil Rashid - featured in last season's competition.

SA20 has the backing of some of the most recognised T20 brands in the world, with each of the six teams holding a link to some of the IPL's biggest franchises.

All six teams have named their preliminary squads, while they will finalise their 19-player roster at the auction on September 27.

Every team will play each other twice (home and away) in a round-robin stage, with the top two teams playing each other in Qualifier 1, followed by an Eliminator between the third and fourth-placed teams.

The loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator will battle it out in Qualifier 2 for the chance to book their place in the final, against the winner of the first qualifier.

Defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, will open the season when they host Joburg Super Kings at St George's Park on January 10 for the first match of the action-packed competition.

SA20 fixtures for 2023/24 (UK timings)

January 10: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm January 11: Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, 4.30pm

Durban's Super Giants vs MI Cape Town, 4.30pm January 12: Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm January 13: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 12.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 12.30pm January 13: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm January 14: Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm January 15: Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm

Durban's Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm January 16: MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm January 17: Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm January 18: Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm January 19: MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, 4.30pm

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, 4.30pm January 20: Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 12.30pm

Durban's Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 12.30pm January 20: Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm January 21: Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, 2.30pm

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town, 2.30pm January 22: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm January 23: MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm

MI Cape Town vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm January 24: Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, 4.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals, 4.30pm January 25: Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm January 26: Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm

Paarl Royals vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm January 27: Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 12.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town, 12.30pm January 27: Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm January 28: Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm

Durban's Super Giants vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm January 29: MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings, 4.30pm January 30: Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm

Durban's Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals, 4.30pm January 31: Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm February 1: Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 4.30pm

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town, 4.30pm February 2: Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape, 4.30pm February 3: MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, 12.30pm

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals, 12.30pm February 3: Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban's Super Giants, 4.30pm February 4: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm

Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Paarl Royals, 2.30pm February 6: QUALIFIER 1 - 1st place vs 2nd place, 4.30pm

QUALIFIER 1 - 1st place vs 2nd place, 4.30pm February 7: ELIMINATOR - 3rd place vs 4th place, 4.30pm

ELIMINATOR - 3rd place vs 4th place, 4.30pm February 8: QUALIFIER 2 - Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, 4.30pm

QUALIFIER 2 - Loser of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Eliminator, 4.30pm February 10: FINAL - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2, 3.30pm

Sky Sports will show all 34 games in the SA20 across January and February 2024. Stream live cricket and more with NOW