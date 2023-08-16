Wahab Riaz: Pakistan fast bowler retires from international cricket

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz retired from international cricket on Wednesday but will continue to play franchise cricket.

Wahab made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe in 2008 but had to wait for more than two years before his Test bow, against England at The Oval in 2010, in which he took 5-63 and became the ninth Pakistan bowler to take five wickets in a debut test.

He took 83 wickets in 27 Tests, 120 wickets in 91 ODIs and 34 in 36 T20 internationals but hasn't been selected for his country since playing a T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton in 2020.

In announcing his retirement, the 38-year-old said he would continue to play T20 franchise cricket around the world.

"Stepping off the international pitch," Wahab wrote in a statement on X. "After an incredible journey, I've decided to retire from international cricket.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to represent Pakistan on the international stage. Big thank you to PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), my family, coaches, mentors, teammates, fans, and everyone who supported me."

He added: "I feel comfortable now more than ever that I have served my country and national team to the best I could have."