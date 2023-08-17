Sir Michael Parkinson: Yorkshire cricket greats lead tributes to legendary broadcaster after his death aged 88

Sir Michael Parkinson died on Wednesday after a brief illness, aged 88; Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Dickie Bird and current managing director of Yorkshire Cricket Club, Darren Gough, pay tribute to the Barnsley-born cricket fanatic

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have paid tribute to Sir Michael Parkinson following the television chat show host's death after a brief illness, aged 88.

Before his famous broadcasting career got off the ground, Parkinson and Barnsley Cricket Club opening partner Dickie Bird had trials at Yorkshire alongside future England batter Geoffrey Boycott.

Parkinson once kept Boycott out of his hometown Barnsley team but the pair, plus Bird, a former umpire and one of the most recognisable figures in cricket, established lifelong friendships with each other.

Boycott described Parkinson as "the soul of Yorkshire", telling GB News: "He never lost his Yorkshire roots. Michael was Yorkshire in every way.

"He understood how we think, how we talk and that's why he was able to write about Yorkshire people like me.

"He was just a lovely man. He loved cricket, he loved laughter - he never lost his humour, his warmth, his Yorkshire in him that made him great."

Former England fast bowler Darren Gough, and current managing director of cricket at Yorkshire, also paid tribute to the broadcaster who he regarded as a close friend.

Gough said: "He was a Barnsley boy, like myself, and it was an absolute pleasure to know him and his family.

"We are all devastated here at Yorkshire and thoughts of everyone at the Club are with Sir Michael's family and friends at this sad time."

Yorkshire held a minute's silence in memory of Sir Michael ahead of play in their One-Day Cup game against Hampshire at York on Thursday.

Bird too paid tribute to his "dear friend", telling the PA news agency: "I shall miss him, I'll tell you that. I just don't know how I will cope, I will miss him so much.

"He was so close to me. We were friends since we were youngsters, his father and my father worked down the mines together in Barnsley and we have been friends all of our lives.

"His friendship meant more to me than anything else. If I wanted any advice I would ring Parky up. He helped me in so many ways.

"There will never be another Parky."

Barnsley Football Club also paid their respects after Parkinson's passing, saying on social media platform X: "Barnsley Football Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Michael Parkinson CBE.

"The town has lost one of its favourite sons, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time."

Parkinson interviewed a number of high-profile sportspeople, most notably former world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali - widely regarded as the greatest boxer of all time - with whom he had a couple of tense exchanges in the 1970s.

It was on Parkinson's show in 2001 where Victoria Beckham - husband of former England captain David - revealed she referred to the ex-midfielder as 'Golden Balls', a nicknamed he would become synonymous with.

Parkinson brought down the curtain on more than 30 years of his chat show at the end of 2007 with a final show featuring Beckham, Sir Michael Caine, Sir David Attenborough, Dame Judi Dench, Dame Edna Everage, Sir Billy Connolly, Peter Kay and Jamie Cullum in a two-hour special.