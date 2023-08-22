Alex Hartley retires from cricket: England World Cup winner in 2017 to step away after The Hundred

Alex Hartley, World Cup winner with England in 2017, has announced she is to retire from cricket at the age of 29 following the conclusion of The Hundred.

The left-arm spinner, part of the side that beat India in the 50-over World Cup final at Lord's six years ago, revealed the news on her BBC No Balls Podcast which she co-hosts with England fast bowler Kate Cross.

Hartley returned figures of 2-58 from 10 overs in England's World Cup final win over India, including the key wicket of Harmanpreet Kaur for 51 after she had scored a match-winning century against Australia in the semi-final.

"I'm hanging the boots up. I am officially retiring from cricket," Hartley said. "I can't believe it, I feel so good.

"I have been thinking about it for ages and ages. I'm going to really miss it, I'm going to be really sad but it's so right.

"I've loved it, I've hated it but I am really proud of what I've achieved. It's everything that I've ever wanted to do.

"I'm gutted I didn't play Test cricket but I'm one of those where if you're not good enough then you're not good enough."

Hartley had taken a break from cricket earlier in the year in order to focus on her mental health, announcing at the time that it was "the hardest decision I have ever made."

She said she had been "struggling mentally" for several months, lost confidence in herself and fallen out of love with the game.

Hartley returned to action in August, playing three times for Welsh Fire in the group stages of The Hundred, taking two wickets, with the team currently second in the table and already guaranteed a place in the knockout stage.

The spinner earned the last of her 32 international caps across ODI and T20I cricket in March 2019, in a one-day game against Sri Lanka. She made her debut in June 2016 against Pakistan.

Hartley has continued to feature for North West Thunder in domestic cricket and has represented Fire in all three editions of The Hundred.

Fire play Northern Superchargers in their final Hundred group game on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 2.30pm (first ball, 3pm). A win gives them hope of automatic qualification for Sunday's final, while defeat would ensure they play in Saturday's eliminator.

Watch The Hundred live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW for £26 a month for 12 months.