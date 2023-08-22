One-Day Cup: Lancashire into One-Day Cup quarter-finals with Gloucestershire next up

Lancashire secured a One-Day Cup quarter-final place with a seven-wicket win over Nottinghamshire at Nettleworth.

Nottinghamshire's 185 all out, in which Will Williams took 3-32, was easily overhauled by Lancashire in 40.5 overs.

Keaton Jennings made a second century in the competition with an unbeaten 103 as veteran Steven Croft (38) and George Balderson (31 not out) provided valuable support.

The result puts Lancashire on 10 points and will head to Bristol to play Gloucestershire in Friday's eliminator.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Defending champions Kent's qualification hopes were ended by a three-wicket defeat to Hampshire on the Isle of Wight.

Aneurin Donald scored the first white-ball century of his career - hitting six maximums in making 106 off 73 balls - and Tom Prest and Ben Brown made 78 and 73 respectively as Hampshire reached 326-7 with nine balls remaining.

Daniel Bell-Drummond had earlier posted 150, his best List A score for Kent, while enjoying sizeable stands with Harry Finch (54) and Alex Blake (46).

Hampshire will play Worcestershire on Sunday in a quarter-final at the Ageas Bowl.

Middlesex raced to a five-wicket win over Yorkshire at Radlett.

Skipper Shan Masood was the mainstay of Yorkshire's 253 all out with 96 from 129 balls as Middlesex medium-pacer Ryan Higgins took 4-39.

Joe Cracknell made his highest white-ball score, 87, and put on 119 for the second wicket with Sam Robson (62) before an unbroken partnership between Martin Andersson (36no) and John Simpson (29no) saw Middlesex coast home with over 15 overs to spare.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Surrey beat Essex by two wickets in their dead rubber at Chelmsford as Ryan Patel's 117 set up a dramatic last-ball victory.

Warwickshire sealed top spot in Group B and a home semi-final as Ed Barnard continued his outstanding form in a one-wicket win over Sussex.

Barnard made his second successive century, 100 from 106 balls, after taking 161 off the Durham attack two days earlier.

The 27-year-old all-rounder, who had earlier taken his 11th wicket in this season's competition, has also scored three fifties for an aggregate of 590 runs.

Tom Alsop (68), Danial Ibrahim (56) and Tom Haines (55) helped bottom-placed Sussex to a total of 275-8, and hopes of only a second win in the competition were raised as Warwickshire tumbled to 126-4.

But contributions from Ethan Brookes (43) and Jake Lintott (28) were vital, and Danny Briggs sealed victory in the penultimate over after substitute fielder Zach Lion-Cachet had dropped him on the boundary.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Gloucestershire, already assured of progress, made it six wins from eight group games with a seven-wicket victory over Durham.

Ben Wells and Ollie Price staged a brilliant unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 184 to eclipse Durham's 267 all out, which featured half-centuries for David Bedingham (64) and Scott Borthwick (57).

Called into the side just minutes before the scheduled start of play as a replacement for Graeme van Buuren, who hurt himself in the warm-up, Wells top-scored with a hard-hitting career-best 108 not out from 76 balls.

Price finished unbeaten on 85 off 103 and, with James Bracey having smashed a quickfire 53, Gloucestershire romped home with 13.3 overs to spare.

Centuries from Ricardo Vasconcelos (106) and Rob Keogh (100), along with 88 from Sam Whiteman, steered Northamptonshire to 340-5.

But Glamorgan hunted that total down with 14 balls to spare as Sam Northeast made 100 from 105 balls and Colin Ingram 69 from 64 to give the Welsh county a five-wicket win.

Somerset overcame Derbyshire by 72 runs in another dead rubber as Andy Umeed signed off a prolific One-Day Cup campaign with a List A career-best unbeaten 172.

A target of 334 was always beyond Derbyshire after they crashed to 14-4 but respectability was achieved through Anuj Dal's 110, his maiden white-ball century.