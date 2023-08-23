The Hundred: Southern Brave into final as Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier star vs Manchester Originals

​​​Southern Brave have qualified directly for Sunday's women's final in The Hundred after Danni Wyatt and Maia Bouchier powered their side to an eight-wicket victory over Manchester Originals that clinched top spot in the standings.

Brave, defeated in the 2021 and 2022 finals by Oval Invincibles, finished two points clear of second-placed Northern Superchargers in the eight-team table after easing past Originals' total of 118-4 with 28 balls to spare at Emirates Old Trafford.

Wyatt struck 60 from 32 balls and Bouchier an unbeaten 47 from 25 for Brave, who will now face the winners of Saturday's eliminator between Superchargers and third-placed Welsh Fire.

Score summary Manchester Originals - 118-4 from 100 balls: Fi Morris (50 off 39 balls), Laura Wolvaardt (46 off 39); Anya Shrubsole (2-33), Lauren Bell (1-15), Georgia Adams (1-19) Southern Brave - 121-2 from 72 balls: Danni Wyatt (60 off 32), Maia Bouchier (47no off 25)

Wyatt and Bouchier put on 93 from 45 balls to tee up Brave's seventh victory in eight matches after Wyatt's opening partner Smriti Mandhana (8) was run out early in the chase.

Image: Danni Wyatt struck eight fours and one six as Southern Brave reached the final of the The Hundred for the third year in a row

Originals - missing captain Sophie Ecclestone due to a shoulder injury she sustained in the warm-up - saw Fi Morris (50 from 39 balls) top-score and Laura Wolvaardt (46 off 39) also contribute in a stand of 88 for the second wicket.

However, the home side only managed 24 runs from their final 25 deliveries, during which time Morris, Wolvaardt and Deandra Dottin (4) were dismissed - Morris and Dottin falling to Brave skipper Anya Shrubsole (2-33) in the space of three balls.

Brave then dominated with the bat, ensuring that captain Shrubsole's final game before retirement will be in a final at Lord's - the venue where she bowled England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2017.

Originals picked up six points from their eight fixtures, with two wins, three defeats and two washouts.

They are currently sixth in the table but could slip to seventh if London Spirit beat bottom side Birmingham Phoenix in Thursday's group-stage finale at Edgbaston.

What's next?

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit Thursday 24th August 2:30pm

Birmingham Phoenix

London Spirit Thursday 24th August 6:00pm

The group stage concludes at Edgbaston on Thursday with Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit in both the men's and women's competitions. The games will not impact the knockout phase with all four teams out of contention for top-three places.

The eliminators take place at The Kia Oval on Saturday with the finals then held at Lord's on Sunday. Oval Invincibles are through to the men's final after topping the table, with Southern Brave through to the women's after doing likewise.

