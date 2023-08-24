The Hundred: Grace Harris thunps 87 and Amelia Kerr takes four wickets as London Spirit thrash Birmingham Phoenix

Grace Harris smashed 87 from 47 balls and Amelia Kerr took four wickets as London Spirit thrashed rock-bottom Birmingham Phoenix by 73 runs at Edgbaston in the final women's group game in The Hundred.

Harris' 13 fours and two sixes lifted Spirit to 172-5 from their 100 balls, the second-highest team score of the season, behind only the 181-3 Welsh Fire racked up against Trent Rockets.

Phoenix were bundled out for just 99 from 76 balls in reply as they slipped to a seventh defeat out of eight in a dismal season in which their only point came via a washout against Midlands rivals Rockets.

New Zealand leg-spinner Kerr claimed 4-13 for Spirit, whose second win of the campaign moved them up one spot to sixth in the standings, ahead of Manchester Originals on net-run rate.

The visitors romped to victory despite missing skipper Heather Knight due to a mild hamstring strain, with Phoenix seamer Issy Wong taken for 16 runs from her five balls on her return to the home side's XI.

Score summary London Spirit - 172-5 from 100 balls: Grace Harris (87 off 47 balls); Erin Burns (1-26) London Spirit - 99 all out from 76 balls: Amelia Kerr (4-13), Danielle Gibson (2-11), Sarah Glenn (2-22)

The Hundred - knockout stage fixtures Women's Eliminator - Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire (Saturday, 2.30pm)

Men's Eliminator - Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave (Saturday, 6pm)

Women's Final - Southern Brave vs TBC (Sunday, 2.15pm)

Men's Final - Oval Invincibles vs TBC (Sunday, 6pm)

The top three spots in the table were taken by Southern Brave, Northern Superchargers and Welsh Fire in that order, with the winners of Saturday's eliminator between Superchargers and Fire at The Kia Oval to face Brave in Sunday's final at Lord's.

What's next?

The Hundred Live Saturday 26th August 2:00pm

The Hundred Live Saturday 26th August 5:30pm

The eliminators take place on Saturday, with Northern Superchargers playing Welsh Fire in the women's game (2.30pm) before Manchester Originals meet Southern Brave in the men's (6pm). The winners will advance to Sunday's finals at Lord's.

Oval Invincibles Men and and Southern Brave Women have already booked their spots in the final after finishing top of their respective tables in the league phase.

