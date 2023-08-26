Josh Tongue: England bowler out of IT20 Series vs New Zealand with Chris Jordan drafted in

Right-arm pace bowler Josh Tongue has been ruled out of England's upcoming Vitality IT20 Series against New Zealand due to injury.

Chris Jordan, who is the highest all-time IT20 wicket taker, has been drafted into the squad as the 23-year-old's replacement for the four-match series.

Tongue has suffered a number of injury setbacks in recent years but made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's this summer and also featured in one Ashes Test against Australia, taking 10 wickets in the two matches.

The 25-year-old was due to feature in white-ball cricket for the first time after being named in the IT20 squad but has now joined John Turner in pulling out due to injury.

The four-match series against New Zealand begins at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday, followed by games at Old Trafford, Edgbaston and Trent Bridge - watch the matches live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The injury also rules Tongue out of the Manchester Originals' team to face Southern Brave in Saturday's Hundred Eliminator.

Ecclestone to miss Big Bash League

Sophie Ecclestone also faces time away from the action, having dislocated her right shoulder in the warm-up ahead of Manchester Originals' match against Southern Brave on Wednesday.

Image: Sophie Ecclestone will be sidelines after dislocating her right shoulder in the warm-up ahead of Manchester Originals' match against Southern Brave

The 24-year-old was helped off the field at Old Trafford and went to hospital for scans.

After further assessment the ECB confirmed she would be unavailable for the Women's Big Bash League, and England duties for the rest of the summer.

Ecclestone is the No 1-ranked bowler in one-day internationals and T20s, and took 10 wickets in the Ashes Test, followed by 10 wickets across both white-ball series.

She took seven wickets in Originals' Hundred campaign as her team missed out on qualifying for the latter stages.

