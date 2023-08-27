Anya Shrubsole says she could only have dreamed of the career she has had after retiring from cricket

Anya Shrubsole says she got the ending she wanted and a career she could only have dreamed of after captaining Southern Brave to the Hundred title in her final game as a professional cricketer.

Brave lost to Oval Invincibles in the first two Hundred finals but defeated Northern Superchargers by 34 runs at Lord's on Sunday to become the 2023 women's champions.

Shrubsole secured another trophy at Lord's, six years on from bowling England to the Women's World Cup title on the ground when she took 6-46, including five wickets in 19 balls, against India.

The 31-year-old told Sky Sports: "Southern Brave have been the best team in The Hundred over the last three years and we just haven't managed to get over the line so to do it is just incredible.

"I am unbelievably proud to be third time lucky. To finally lift the trophy is an amazing feeling.

"It is right up there [with my career highlights], just because of the occasion and knowing it was my last game and having been so close two years running. All those things make it really, really special.

"I often say sport is not that kind, it doesn't often give people the ending they might want, so I feel incredibly fortunate to get the ending I wanted. I could only have dreamed of having this career."

'The Hundred incredible for women's cricket'

Shrubsole took one wicket in the final, trapping Alice Davidson-Richards lbw for three, with fellow seamer Lauren Bell bagging 3-21 and spinner Kalea Moore 3-15 as Superchargers were dismissed for 105 chasing 140 for victory.

"I think this competition has grown year on year. I know it has its critics but purely from a women's game point of view, this competition is incredible," added Shrubsole.

"It has done amazing things for the women's game in this country, for domestic cricket in this country, and I really hope it continues for many years to come.

"Lauren [Bell] is probably going to be way better than I ever was and that's really exciting. Competitions like this are bringing players on.

"The state of women's cricket in this country is really healthy. What's important is we grab that momentum and keep going."