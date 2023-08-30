England vs New Zealand: Dawid Malan and Harry Brook star as England cruise to seven-wicket victory in first T20I

​​​​​​​​​​​Dawid Malan's 54 runs from 42 deliveries saw England canter to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in their first IT20 at the Seat Unique Riverside Stadium.

Malan was the anchor for England as New Zealand could not find the answer to him in their bowling attack, a huge six bringing up his 40-ball half-century before he finally fell at the hands of Lockie Ferguson (1-34).

Harry Brook (43no) and Will Jacks (22) were England's other main contributors with the bat, Brook hitting three sixes and two fours as he helped England reach their target in the 14th over.

Score summary New Zealand - 139-9 in 20 overs - Finn Allen (21 from 15 balls), Glenn Phillips (41 from 38); Brydon Carse (3-23), Luke Wood (3-37) England - 143-3 in 14 overs - Dawid Malan (54 from 42 balls), Harry Brook (43no from 27), Will Jacks (22 from 12)

It was also a day to remember for Brydon Carse on England debut as he took 3-23, dismissing Finn Allen (21), Adam Milne (10), and Ish Sodhi (16) as New Zealand struggled to 139-9.

Carse and Wood brilliant with the ball | Malan and Brook combine with the bat

After setting England a target of 140, Tim Southee (1-25) opened the bowling for New Zealand and made an immediate impact to dismiss Jonny Bairstow (4) on his white ball return, the England opener nicking it to slip and Daryl Mitchell waiting to take the catch.

It wasn't long though until Jacks got motoring, two fours and a six from Ferguson's first over helping the scoreboard to tick along nicely.

Malan then got in on the action with three fours in a row in the fifth over, a total of nine fours and two sixes bringing England to 61-1 at the end of the powerplay.

Straight after the powerplay New Zealand got their breakthrough as Allen caught Jacks from Ish Sodhi's (1-23) delivery but Malan kept England firing, Brook then joining in on the action as he quickly cantered to 16 from 10 deliveries, successive sixes helping him on his way.

Not long after reaching a half-century from 40 deliveries, Malan was dismissed with a sloppy shot to mid-on from Ferguson's ball, Mitchell ready and waiting to take the catch.

However, Brook then took over as the main man and England's target was easily reached in the 14th over as back-to-back fours from Brook were followed by a huge six from Liam Livingstone (10no) to seal the win.

The foundations for England's batting attack were laid by some brilliant bowling despite New Zealand got off to a flying start through Finn Allen (21), three sixes in the first over putting England and Luke Wood (3-37) under pressure.

However, it wasn't long until England wrestled back the momentum, a change of ends for Wood bringing about the wicket of Devon Conway (3) and Tim Seiefert (9), Carse striking in between on debut to take out dangerman Allen and leave New Zealand 38-3 at the end of the powerplay.

It was then time for Moeen Ali (1-11) to get in on the action to dismiss Mark Chapman (11) in the eighth over, Livingstone then making an immediate impact to get rid of Mitchell (7) and leave New Zealand floundering on 75-5.

Rashid's (12-18) only wicket saw Santner caught by Wood at point in the 15th over, a brilliant diving catch from Curran from a Wood delivery then taking out New Zealand's main hope Phillips (41) as they searched for runs with just over three overs remaining.

New Zealand tried to fight back in Livingstone's final over as they added 12, Sodhi (16) finding his rhythm, but the man on debut, Carse, couldn't be stopped as he took the two final wickets of Adam Milne (10) and Sodhi in the final over to leave New Zealand on 139-9 and England with a target of 140 which they easily reached.

Buttler: Carse took his chance as Malan showed class

England skipper Jos Buttler:

"I am delighted. It was a really good performance. To take the wickets we did after Allen hit those three sixes in the first over was brilliant.

"Carse bowled with great skill and good pace. He stood up and took his opportunity. Wood, as well, after that first over, did brilliantly well.

"Malan is a class player, he has been for a long time. He has been very consistent at No 3 in the T20s and done well in the ODI format. We know what a top player he is."

What's next?

England's T20 international series with New Zealand - which is live in full on Sky Sports - continues at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Friday before further games at Edgbaston on Sunday and then Trent Bridge next Tuesday (September 5).

England Women begin a three-game T20 international series against Sri Lanka at Hove on Thursday. The sides will then meet at Chelmsford on Saturday and Derby next Wednesday (September 6) with all games live on Sky Sports.

Watch the second T20 international between England and New Zealand live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm on Friday (6pm first ball).