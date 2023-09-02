Rain wrecks Pakistan vs India clash in Asia Cup with match abandoned

The India vs Pakistan match at the Asia Cup was abandoned as rain prevented Babar Azam's side from beginning a run chase.

India had been dismissed for 266 in 48.5 overs in Pallekele in what was the teams' first one-day international meeting since the 2019 World Cup in England.

Rain began to fall at the interval and did not relent in time for Pakistan to begin a 20-over reply.

Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi took 4-35, including bowling Virat Kohli for four, while fellow quicks Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf shared the other six wickets.

India were reeling at 66-4 when Rauf castled Shubman Gill for 10 from the first ball of the 15th over, only for Ishan Kishan (82 off 81) and Hardik Pandya (87 off 90) to share a fifth-wicket stand of 138.

India lost their last five wickets for 27 runs once Hardik was removed by Shaheen.

Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four and India will join them if they avoid defeat against Nepal on Monday.

Pakistan and India currently only play each other in Asia Cups or official global ICC events due to political tensions.