Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak dies aged 49

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has died aged 49, his wife has confirmed.

Streak had been suffering from colon cancer and his wife Nadine wrote on Facebook on Sunday morning that he had been "carried to be with the angels".

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones," Nadine said.

A post on Zimbabwe's official Twitter account read: "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and fans of former (Zimbabwe) captain Heath Streak. His contributions to cricket will always be remembered, and he will be dearly missed. Rest in peace."

Reports of his death emerged two weeks ago, but proved to be false.

Streak has the second-most Test caps, 65, and 189 one-day international appearances for his country between 1993 and 2005, claiming more than 450 international wickets.

Streak, who was the first Zimbabwe bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs, was known for his impressive all-round skills as a fast-medium bowler and a competent lower-order batter.

He was also their seventh-highest Test run-scorer, with 1,990 runs, and one of 16 Zimbabwe batters to score more than 2,000 ODI runs, finishing with 2,943.