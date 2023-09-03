England hammered by New Zealand in third T20 international at Edgbaston

England crumbled to a heavy 74-run defeat to New Zealand in the third T20 international at Edgbaston, spurning the chance to clinch a series win with one game to play.

Finn Allen (83 off 53 balls) and Glenn Phillips (69 off 34) each fired magnificent half-centuries for the Black Caps as they posted an imposing 202-5 from their 20 overs after winning the toss.

In reply, Jos Buttler's side never came close, with the captain and Moeen Ali the only two to make notable contributions with the bat. Buttler cracked three sixes and as many fours in a 21-ball 40, while Moeen managed 26 off 16 before England were eventually bundled out for 128 in 18.3 overs.

Score summary New Zealand - 202-5 in 20 overs - Finn Allen (83 from 53 balls), Glenn Phillips (69 from 34); Gus Atkinson (2-31) England - 128 all out in 18.3 overs - Jos Buttler (40 from 21 balls), Moeen Ali (26 from 16); Kyle Jamieson (3-23), Ish Sodhi (3-33)

Allen and Phillips fire against England's spinners

Earlier, the hosts had been gifted a bonus breakthrough in the fourth over of New Zealand's innings, with Devon Conway (9) run out, but it was one rare bright spark as the visitors otherwise dominated proceedings.

Tim Seifert (19) fell to Liam Livingstone, courtesy of a sharp stumping by Buttler, but England's spinners were otherwise brutally targeted by both Allen and Phillips.

Livingstone and Adil Rashid's combined eight overs were plundered for 98 runs, with Allen launching Rashid for three-straight sixes to start the the 15th over, soon after bringing up a 35-ball fifty with a maximum off Livingstone.

Livingstone came in for further tap too, from Phillips this time, in the 18th over, as, having notched a 27-ball half-century off the first ball, the batter proceeded to smash the spinner for three sixes in the space of four balls.

Gus Atkinson (2-31) was again impressive, the fast bowler striking twice in the next over - including bowling Phillips with the perfect yorker - to at least limit the damage somewhat but, in truth, the game had already got away from England at that point.

The hosts' chase sputtered from the very start, with Will Jacks (11) and David Malan (2) falling inside the six-over powerplay which cost just 30 runs - England's second-lowest total at that stage of a T20I since 2015 - and Jonny Bairstow (12) was added with the first ball of the seventh.

Harry Brook failed to further progress his case for inclusion in the squad for the 50-over World Cup in India next month, as he fell for eight, skying one from the impressive Ish Sodhi (3-33) out to mid-on.

Buttler and Moeen briefly rallied things, but the skipper's wicket was the first of six to fall for 36 runs as the England chase swiftly subsided thereafter, Kyle Jamieson (3-23) impressing for the Kiwis.

Buttler: New Zealand outplayed us

England captain Jos Buttler:

"Credit to New Zealand, they outplayed us. We let them get a few too many runs but they took the game away from us.

"Chasing that score you need a fast start but New Zealand bowled well. We couldn't get anything going and it was a big defeat in the end."

What's next?

England

New Zealand Tuesday 5th September 5:30pm

England Women

Sri Lanka Women Wednesday 6th September 5:30pm

England's T20 international series with New Zealand continues at Trent Bridge on Tuesday. Build-up starts at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 6pm.

England Women, meanwhile, will be aiming to rebound from their shock second T20I defeat to Sri Lanka with a victory at in Derby on Wednesday. The series-deciding third T20I gets under way at 6pm with coverage starting on Sky Sports Cricket at 5.30pm.

