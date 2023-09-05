Sophie Ecclestone: England spinner undergoes surgery after dislocating shoulder

Sophie Ecclestone is set for a spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on the shoulder she dislocated last month.

The England spinner suffered the injury while on duty for Manchester Originals in The Hundred last month and was taken to hospital for scans.

The ECB have since confirmed Ecclestone has had an operation on the injury and will now begin rehabilitation with both the national team and regional side Thunder.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"Sophie Ecclestone has undergone surgery after sustaining a dislocated right shoulder in the warm-up ahead of Manchester Originals' match against Southern Brave last month," a statement from the ECB read.

"Ecclestone will now begin her rehabilitation with the ECB and Thunder medical teams."

The world's No 1-ranked IT20 bowler had already been rested from England's ongoing white-ball series against Sri Lanka to manage her workload prior to sustaining the injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Manchester Originals' Sophie Ecclestone had to leave the field with a shoulder injury sustained ahead of her side's match with Southern Brave in The Hundred.

No timescale has been placed on her recovery, however she was initially ruled out of next month's Women's Big Bash League in Australia.

Ecclestone has become a key part of England's team since making her debut at the age of 17, with the 24-year-old having taken 102 wickets in IT20 cricket and 92 in one-day internationals.

England Women continue their IT20 series against Sri Lanka at Derby's Incora County Ground on Wednesday. Watch the match live on Sky Sports Cricket from 5.30pm (first ball 6pm). Also stream on NOW.