Samit Patel to leave Nottinghamshire after failing to receive contract offer but keen to continue career

Former England international Samit Patel is to leave Nottinghamshire after a 22-year professional career with the county.

In a statement confirming his departure, Patel confirmed he has not been offered a new contract by Nottinghamshire but is keen to continue his career.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to represent Nottinghamshire, a place that I have called home for nearly three decades," Patel said.

"The club has played a huge role in developing the young nine-year-old I was when I joined the club into the cricketer I am today.

"I look back on my career at Trent Bridge with tremendous affection. Some of my fondest memories have come whilst donning the green and gold in front of the best fans in the world, engaging in battles on the field and winning trophies for the club.

"When I signed my first contract at 15, I dreamed of representing my country in all three formats. I have no doubt that the club's unwavering support helped me to achieve these goals and, for that, I will be eternally grateful.

"Nothing would have given me greater pleasure than to see out my career with Notts, but whilst I haven't been offered a new contract at Trent Bridge, I feel determined that I still have a lot to offer the game with both bat and ball.

"I'm looking forward to beginning my next chapter, contributing on and off the field wherever those opportunities may arise.

"Finally, thank you to all the members, supporters, staff and team-mates who have walked through the gates at Trent Bridge. If it was not for you guys, I would not be the man I am today."

Patel has represented England across all formats of the game but one-day cricket has brought out the best in the all-rounder, with the 38-year-old averaging over 32 with the bat in his 36 appearances, while taking 24 wickets.

