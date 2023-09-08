England vs Sri Lanka ODIs: Tammy Beaumont looks to add experience and energy as team target return to winning ways

Tammy Beaumont hopes the return of herself and Nat Sciver-Brunt to England's ODI side that take on Sri Lanka will add experience and energy to the team.

England were defeated 2-1 in the recent T20 series by Sri Lanka, who earned their first series win over the hosts with victory by seven wickets in the third game at Derby, and their slow bowlers were once again to the fore.

Sciver-Brunt is back for England after missing the T20s while Beaumont and Emma Lamb also return for the ODIs which begin on Saturday - live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10:30am (first ball at 11am).

"It was a tough series for the girls, probably not what they were expecting," Beaumont told Sky Sports News.

"All credit to Sri Lanka, they have come over and played really well so far. The young players in the squad will certainly learn a lot and hopefully learn quickly and take it into tomorrow's game.

"We have got to play their spinners better. I think we have known for a little while that our weakness is potentially playing spin and we need to improve that quickly before we have World Cups in India and Bangladesh in the next couple of years - so we know that's something we have to work on, so we have to do it really quickly.

"They are going to bowl at least 40 overs of spin at us tomorrow, so we know what's coming and we have better plans and execute better."

She added: "We have got myself, Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver-Brunt back to the squad. We are desperate to bring a lot of energy to the group and hopefully some experience, with myself and Nat in particular.

"We want to get back to winning ways quickly and hopefully have a successful series against Sri Lanka."

Beaumont: It's the best time to play women's cricket

The ODI series comes in a summer which saw record-breaking crowds and TV figures for women's cricket events, including a rollercoaster Ashes which England clawed their way back into from a 6-0 deficit to draw the series 8-8 and deny Australia an outright victory.

Soon followed the third edition of The Hundred, before England took on Sri Lanka in the T20 series who they now face in a three-match ODI series.

"I think it's the best time to be playing women's cricket. At 32, I wish I was five years younger to experience what's going to happen in the next 10 years!" said Beaumont.

"It's been brilliant for the women's game, seeing a sold-out Ashes and even in this series we have sold out some of the smaller grounds like Derby, Hove and Chelmsford.

"It's great to see and start getting that movement towards quality. There's still such a long way to go and that's quite right at the moment. It's just great to be a part of and now a young girl or boy at the same age can both see a career into the game - whether that's as a professional or any other way, I just think it's brilliant."

England Women ODI squad Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt.

England vs Sri Lanka - Women's ODI series

First ODI: Saturday September 9 (Chester-le-Street) - 11am start

Second ODI: Tuesday, September 12 (Northampton) - 12.30pm start

Third ODI: Thursday September 14 (Leicester) - 12.30pm start

All matches are live on Sky Sports Cricket starting with the first ODI on Saturday from 10.30am, first ball 11am.

