Virat Kohli scores 47th ODI hundred, two shy of Sachin Tendulkar's record, as India thrash Pakistan in Asia Cup

Virat Kohli became the fastest batter to 13,000 ODI runs and closed in on Sachin Tendulkar's hundreds record in the format as India thrashed Pakistan by 228 runs in the Asia Cup.

Kohli (122 not out from 94 balls) passed 13,000 runs in his 267th ODI innings - 54 knocks quicker than countryman Tendulkar - with his 47th century leaving him just two tons shy of Tendulkar's record 49.

Kohli shared an unbroken stand of 233 from 194 balls with KL Rahul (111no off 106) to propel India to 356-2 in the Super Four encounter against Pakistan, which had stretched into a reserve day following heavy rain in Colombo on Sunday.

India skittled Pakistan for just 128 in reply, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking 5-25 from eight overs and Fakkhar Zaman top-scoring for the batting side with 27.

India only needed to take eight wickets with tailenders Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah unable to bat due to injury.

Fastest to 13,000 ODI runs Virat Kohli (India) - 267 innings

Sachin Tendulkar (India) - 321 innings

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 341 innings

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) - 363 innings

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) - 416 innings

India comprehensive winners in Colombo

India had resumed on Monday on 147-2 from 24.1 overs with Rahul 17 not out and Kohli unbeaten on eight.

The pair built superbly on a 121-run stand between openers Rohit Sharma (56) and Shubman Gill (58) on Sunday, with Kohli completing an 84-ball hundred shortly after Rahul clinched a run-a-ball ton in his comeback game.

Rahul was making his first international appearance in six months - he had been sidelined by a thigh injury sustained playing in the IPL in May - and marked the occasion with his sixth ODI century.

Image: Kl Rahul (left) and Kohli (right) share an unbroken partnership of 233 from 194 balls in Colombo

Rahul, only playing due to a back spasm suffered by fellow batter Shreyas Iyer, showed few signs of rust as he amassed 12 fours and two sixes, while Kohli struck nine fours and three sixes - his final maximum coming from the last ball of the innings.

Kohli is the fifth player to 13,000 ODI runs, after Tendulkar, Sri Lankan duo Kumar Sangakkara and Sanath Jayasuriya, and Australia's Ricky Ponting.

India and Pakistan will square off in the Cricket World Cup, in Ahmedabad on October 14.

The two teams only currently play each other in Asia Cups and global ICC events with bilateral series paused due to political tensions between the nations.