Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill charged over alleged cocaine plot

Former Australia cricketer Stuart MacGill has been charged in Sydney over an alleged cocaine supply plot; the leg-spinner has previously denied being involved in the drug chain; MacGill played 44 Tests and three one-day internationals between 1998 and 2008

Former Australia leg-spinner Stuart MacGill has been charged after his alleged role in a cocaine supply plot

Former Australia international cricketer Stuart MacGill has been charged over his alleged role in a cocaine supply plot.

The leg spinner, who played 44 Test matches and three one-day internationals for Australia between 1998 and 2008, was arrested in Sydney on Tuesday after a police investigation that followed the 52-year-old's alleged abduction in 2021.

MacGill was allegedly driven to the city's outskirts, where he says he was assaulted and threatened at gunpoint, before being driven to a third location and released.

He was freed an hour after his capture and no ransom was paid for his release.

Six people, including his then-partner's brother, have been charged over the incident, and police initially had said that MacGill was "purely" a victim.

But after an investigation lasting over two years, MacGill has been charged with allegedly taking part in the supply of cocaine.

MacGill is yet to enter a plea but has previously denied being involved in supplying drugs.

Local media have reported the alleged deal involved more than $300,000 worth of cocaine.

MacGill has been released on bail and will return to court on October 26.