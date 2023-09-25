ECB introduce new cricket independent regulator as Azeem Rafiq claims 'not enough has been done'

The ECB will introduce an independent cricket regulator and invest £25m per year into the women's game to make cricket more inclusive in reaction to a two-year inquiry.

In June, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC) reported racism, sexism, elitism and classism as "widespread and deep-rooted" within the sport in England and Wales.

ECB chair Richard Thompson, who unreservedly apologised when the findings were published three months ago, again said sorry, saying "cricket hasn't got it right in the past, but this is an opportunity to move fowards together".

He added: "This response represents a set of actions that will accelerate and intensify our work to make cricket a game for everyone, actions that cricket can deliver and fund within an achievable timeframe. It builds on a huge amount of work which is already under way right across the network."

Key points of ECB action plan Enhanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) education and setting new values and behaviours for the ECB to help create a game-wide transformation in culture.

Investing a minimum of £25m per year above forecasted women’s revenues to further grow the women’s and girls’ game at every level during the current broadcast cycle (which runs until 2028).

Introducing further independence in our regulatory processes by establishing a new Cricket Regulator, overseen by an independent Cricket Regulatory Board - and ring-fenced from the rest of the ECB - which will be responsible for enforcement of regulations and carrying out investigations.

Increasing match fees for England Women to equalise them with England Men, and tripling the number of girls’ club teams by 2026.

Working with partners in the wider game to design an enhanced and expanded Talent Pathway that aims to remove barriers and increase opportunity.

Developing Action Plans, as requested by the ICEC, to tackle barriers for state school pupils and Black and other Ethnically Diverse communities.

Investing an extra £2m into charity partners to boost their work in breaking down barriers, particularly for state school, Black and British South Asian children and young people – the African Caribbean Engagement (ACE) Programme, Chance to Shine, Lord’s Taverners, MCC Foundation and South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA).

However, former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq believes the report lacks accountability and transparency about the new independent regulator, which the ECB hope to have in place for the start of the 2024 season.

"I expected the three-month response to be detailed, clear with strong commitments and unfortunately from what I’ve read it falls incredibly short and it’s flimsy at best. How independent is the new regulator? We don't have any detail about it." Rafiq said speaking to Sky Sports.

"There are a couple of positives with commitments around women's cricket and match-fee equalisation, that should be the bare minimum. These commitments are important, but is it going to solve the other issues that led us here in the first place? I don't think it will."

Rafiq also said he remains concerned for other South Asian players coming through the domestic set up who are still facing discriminatory attitudes.

Gould: Equal pay will take time to achieve

The ICEC made 44 key recommendations and, after a three-month consultation, the ECB say it has a "positive direction of travel" on 94% of them.

However, it did not commit itself to the report's timeline for achieving equal pay for men and women. The ICEC recommended the ECB strive to ensure equal pay on average at domestic level by 2029 and at international level by 2030.

But the ECB did confirm last month that it would be bringing England Women's match fees in line with the men's team.

Chief executive Richard Gould said: "(Equal pay on average) is something that we would like to achieve. We know though that we need to accelerate the growth of the commercial element of the women's game.

"Broadcast value is the key determinant in any of these sports, and that is something we are going to have to deliver on.

"That's why we want to be open and honest and say that's not necessarily something we can do within those timescales, but we'll have a good go."

The ECB has also committed too:

Removing finance as a barrier in the talent pathway by 2025

Developing action plans to tackle specific barriers facing state school and black children.

gender and ethnic diversity. Assessing counties' performance against minimum EDI standards, and having the power to reallocate matches from venues if there is evidence of non-compliance.

Rafiq: I don’t think enough has been done

Former Yorkshire cricketer, Azeem Rafiq, said...

"I’ve been really clear that all these initiatives and commitments are the easier things to do. I don't think enough has been done.

"The one positive is that it seemed like it's more likely to be reported. This stuff does take time. I do understand that it won't change overnight.

"I went through the ECB response in 1999 and it’s different words but similar solutions. I’m disappointed because people still get in touch. You have the issues at Essex still on going. Nothing’s been done, nothing has progressed. You’ve got different issues popping up and down the country.

"We should all be unapologetically impatient because from 1999 to 2023, it’s very similar. Actions are going to speak louder than words."

Thompson: This is an opportunity to move forwards together

Richard Thompson, ECB Chair, said:

"On the day the ICEC published its report, I apologised without reservation on behalf of cricket's wider leadership to anyone who has suffered discrimination or felt excluded from our sport. As well as reiterating that apology here, I reaffirm our absolute commitment that cricket will strive to become the most inclusive sport in England and Wales.

"There is no doubt that the ICEC highlighted to great effect the impact of discrimination on individuals and the extent of the systemic challenges to be addressed. Its in-depth analysis also presented an opportunity to put in place a comprehensive plan of action that will deliver meaningful change and rebuild trust among the communities we serve.

"I'd urge everyone to now come together, to put their energy and effort into delivering these actions, and to playing their part in ensuring cricket becomes England and Wales's most inclusive team sport."