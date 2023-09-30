Cricket World Cup: England's warm-up game against India abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain

England's first World Cup warm-up game against India was abandoned without a ball being bowled at Barsapara Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Play was set to begin at 9:30am after India won the toss and decided to bat, but rain started 10 minutes before the scheduled start time in Guwahati.

England named a 13-player squad, with bowlers Gus Atkinson and Chris Woakes missing out from their 15-man squad.

England will now hope for better weather for their second and final warm-up game against Bangladesh on Monday before they play New Zealand on Thursday in the tournament's opening game at 9:30am, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in their previosus warm-up, while New Zealand claimed victory over Pakistan by five wickets on Friday.

England are the defending champions of the 50-over World Cup, having beaten New Zealand in 2019 at Lord's after a dramatic Super Over.

Watch the ICC Cricket World Cup live in full on Sky Sports between October 5 and November 19.