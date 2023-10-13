Cricket World Cup: New Zealand beat Bangladesh to make it three wins in three to start tournament

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, in his official comeback game from a knee injury, scored a half-century before having to retire hurt late on in his side's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Williamson was not forced off because of his knee, instead leaving the field when on 78, in the 39th over, after taking a blow to his thumb from a throw-in from a Bangladesh fielder.

After the Black Caps clinched their third victory in three to start the tournament, Williamson said of his thumb: "I've got a scan tomorrow... hopefully it's ok.

"It got a bit fat and colourful straight away, so just made holding the bat a bit difficult.

"Secondary to the thumb, it was great to get through it from a knee perspective. And from a team perspective, it was a really nice performance."

Image: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson grimaces after taking a blow to the thumb that forced him to retire hurt

Chasing 246 to win in Chennai, Williamson batted superbly in his first competitive game since rupturing his knee ligament in March. He had previously shown promising form in New Zealand's warm-up games against Pakistan and South Africa, neither of which carried official ODI status.

Williamson forged an 80-run partnership with Devon Conway (45) and dropped anchor in the company of Daryl Mitchell (89no off 67 balls), who smashed the winning six with 43 balls to spare.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim (66) top-scored for Bangladesh, sharing in a 96-run partnership for the fifth wicket with skipper Shakib Al Hasan (40), who also picked up an injury before ultimately perishing to Player of the Match Lockie Ferguson (3-49).

After Williamson opted to bowl first, having won the the toss, Trent Boult (2-45) struck with the very first ball of the contest, with Litton Das caught at fine leg.

Ferguson, extracting early pace and bounce from the wicket, then picked up Tanzid Hasan (16) and Mehidy Hasan (30), while the off-spin of Glenn Phillips did for Najmul Hossain Shanto (7) to reduce Bangladesh to 56-4.

Mushfiqur and Shakib helped rescue things, before the injured captain fell when attempting to pull Ferguson for a second straight six in the 30th over. Mushfiqur, meanwhile, had his stumps shattered by Matt Henry (2-58),

But for a couple of late, lusty blows by Mahmudullah (41no), the Bangladesh innings faded over the final 15-20 overs as they ultimately posted 245-9.

It was far from enough, as New Zealand followed up their convincing wins over holders England and the Netherlands with a third success to see them set the early pace at the top of the table.

Bangladesh, victorious over Afghanistan in their World Cup opener, have lost their last two to England and New Zealand.

What's next?

The Cricket World Cup continues on Saturday with a huge clash between fierce rivals India and Pakistan in front of a 132,000-capacity crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am (first ball at 9.30am).

New Zealand are next in action against Afghanistan on Wednesday as the Black Caps look to make it four wins in four. As for Bangladesh, still searching for their first win, they next face tournament hosts India on Thursday - both games live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9am (first ball at 9.30am). Full World Cup fixture list and timings can be found here.

