Women's Premier League: Sophia Dunkley released but Nat Sciver-Brunt and five other England players retained

England batter Sophia Dunkley has been released by Women's Premier League team Gujarat Giants but six other England players, including Nat Sciver-Brunt, have been retained by sides for the 2024 season.

Dunkley is among the 11 players let go by Giants after they finished bottom of the five-team table in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023.

The 25-year-old scored 121 runs in six innings for Giants with a best of 65 as her team lost six and won just two of their eight matches.

Check out Issy Wong's incredible hat-trick against UP Warriorz as Mumbai Indians secured their place in the 2023 Women's Premier League final

Dunkley's England team-mates Sciver-Brunt and Issy Wong have been retained by defending champions Mumbai India.

Sciver-Brunt was the second-highest run-scorer in 2023, managing 332 in 10 knocks including an unbeaten 60 in the final as Mumbai beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets.

Fast bowler Wong claimed a hat-trick for Indians in the victory over UP Warriorz in the eliminator and bagged a total of 15 wickets in the tournament.

Elsewhere, Capitals have kept all-rounder Alice Capsey, while UP Warriorz have retained left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone - the joint-leading wicket-taker last term with 16 scalps - and seamer Lauren Bell.

England skipper Heather Knight will represent Royal Challengers Bangalore once again.

The Women's Premier League is the female equivalent of the Indian Premier League, with the men's tournament having been running since 2008.