County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2024 season

Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2024 season.

DERBYSHIRE

Ins: Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), David Lloyd (Glamorgan), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Aneurin Donald, Ross Whiteley (both Hampshire), Jack Morley (Lancashire - season-long loan)

Outs: George Scrimshaw (Northamptonshire), Billy Godleman, Mark Watt, Tom Wood, Archie Harrison (all released), Mattie McKiernan (retired)

Overseas players: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - first half of season), Blair Tickner (New Zealand - until July 4), Daryn

Dupavillon (South Africa - mid-September)

Image: Australia seam bowler Scott Boland has joined Durham for the first half of the 2024 county season

DURHAM

Ins: Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson (both Leicestershire)

Outs: Liam Trevaskis (Leicestershire), Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Ross Whitfield (all released), Tom Mackintosh (retired)

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa), Scott Boland (Australia - first half of season)

Image: Australia all-rounder Daniel Sams will re-join Essex for the first eight Vitality Blast matches in 2024

ESSEX

Ins: Jordan Cox (Kent)

Outs: Sir Alastair Cook (retired), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Aron Nijjar, Josh Rymell, Eshun Kalley, Will Buttleman (all released)

Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Dean Elgar (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia - first eight Vitality Blast matches)

Image: Former South Africa captain Dean Elgar has signed a three-year deal with Essex

GLAMORGAN

Ins: Mason Crane (Hampshire - season-long loan)

Outs: David Lloyd (Derbyshire), Andrew Salter (retired), Callum Taylor (released)

Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Mir Hamza (Pakistan - first seven County Championship matches)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Ins: None

Outs: Tom Lace, Will Naish, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner (all released)

Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Beau Webster (Australia - Vitality Blast, plus two County Championship matches in June)

Image: Australian batter Cameron Bancroft will be available for Gloucestershire across all formats in 2024

HAMPSHIRE

Ins: Ali Orr (Sussex)

Outs: Aneurin Donald, Ross Whiteley (both Derbyshire), Mason Crane (Glamorgan - season-long loan), Scott Currie (Leicestershire - season-long loan), Jack Campbell, Harry Petrie (both released)

Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Michael Neser (Australia - first eight Vitality Blast matches, plus County Championship if required), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan - final six Vitality Blast matches)

KENT

Ins: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), George Garrett (Warwickshire), Michael Cohen

Outs: Jordan Cox (Essex), Alex Blake, James Logan (both released), Michael Hogan (retired)

Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - until end of July), Xavier Bartlett (Australia - first half of season)

Image: Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has joined Lancashire for the whole of the 2024 season

LANCASHIRE

Ins: Mitchell Stanley (Worcestershire)

Outs: Matt Parkinson (Kent), Danny Lamb (Sussex), Rob Jones (Worcestershire), Richard Gleeson (Birmingham Bears), Jack Morley (Derbyshire - season-long loan)

Overseas players: Nathan Lyon (Australia - until July), Tom Bruce (New Zealand)

LEICESTERSHIRE

Ins: Liam Trevaskis (Durham), Ben Cox (Worcestershire), Ben Mike (Yorkshire), Scott Currie (Hampshire - season-long loan)

Outs: Colin Ackermann (Durham), Callum Parkinson (Durham), Will Davis, Ed Barnes, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Michael Finan (all released)

Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)

Image: Leus du Plooy has moved to Middlesex from Derbyshire

Image: Fast bowler Henry Brookes has left Warwickshire to join Middlesex on a three-year contract

MIDDLESEX

Ins: Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire)

Outs: John Simpson (Sussex), Tim Murtagh (retired)

Overseas players: TBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Ins: George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), George Bartlett (Somerset), Ravi Bopara (Sussex - Vitality Blast only)

Outs: Tom Taylor (Worcestershire), Josh Cobb (Worcestershire - white-ball cricket), Hassan Azad, Harry Gouldstone (all released), Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Graeme White, Ollie Sale (all retired)

Overseas players: Karun Nair (India - first seven County Championship matches), Chris Tremain (Australia - first four County Championship matches), Prithvi Shaw (India - June onwards), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe - Vitality Blast)

Image: Zimbabwe T20 captain Sikandar Raza will play for Northamptonshire in the 2024 Vitality Blast

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Ins: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all from Worcestershire)

Outs: Stuart Broad (retired), Samit Patel (Derbyshire), Jake Ball (Somerset)

Overseas players: Will Young (New Zealand), Dane Paterson (South Africa), Ben Lister (New Zealand - first eight Vitality Blast matches), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan - final six Vitality Blast matches)

SOMERSET

Ins: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)

Outs: George Bartlett (Northamptonshire), Steven Davies (retired), Jack Brooks (released)

Overseas players: Matt Renshaw (Australia - first seven County Championship matches)

SURREY

Ins: Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Outs: Dan Moriarty (Yorkshire)

Overseas players: Kemar Roach (West Indies - first seven County Championship matches), Sean Abbott (Australia - May and June) Spencer Johnson (first eight matches of Vitality Blast)

Image: Wicketkeeper John Simpson has left Middlesex to join Sussex on a three-year contract

SUSSEX

Ins: John Simpson (Middlesex), Danny Lamb (Lancashire)

Outs: George Garton (Warwickshire), Ali Orr (Hampshire), Steve Finn (retired), Ravi Bopara (Northants - Vitality Blast)

Overseas players: Cheteshwar Pujara (India - first seven County Championship matches), Jayden Seales (West Indies - until June 8), Daniel Hughes (Australia - late-May onwards), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - June and July), Jaydev Unadkat (India - final five County Championship matches)

Image: George Garton has signed for Warwickshire from Sussex on a three-year deal

WARWICKSHIRE / BIRMINGHAM BEARS

Ins: George Garton (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire - Vitality Blast)

Outs: Henry Brookes (Middlesex), Ethan Brookes (Worcestershire), George Garrett (Kent), Manraj Johal (released)

Overseas players: Hassan Ali (Pakistan)

Image: Richard Gleeson has joined Birmingham Bears for the Vitality Blast after being released by Lancashire

WORCESTERSHIRE

Ins: Ethan Brookes (Warwickshire), Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Josh Cobb (Northamptonshire - white-ball cricket), Rob Jones (Lancashire), Yadvinder Singh (South Asian Cricket Academy)

Outs: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all joined Nottinghamshire), Pat Brown (Derbyshire), Ben Cox (Leicestershire), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire), Taylor Cornall (released)

Overseas players: Jason Holder (West Indies - first five County Championship matches), Nathan Smith (New Zealand), Usama Mir (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)

YORKSHIRE

Ins: Dan Moriarty (Surrey)

Outs: Ben Mike (Leicestershire)

Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa - Vitality Blast)