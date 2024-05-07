County cricket ins and outs - all the signings, departures and overseas arrivals ahead of the 2024 season

See which players have signed for your county for 2024, which players have moved on, and the overseas cricketers who will feature on the domestic scene across England and Wales next summer
Tuesday 7 May 2024 12:28, UK
Keep up to speed with all the signings, departures and overseas players in county cricket for the 2024 season.
Ins: Samit Patel (Nottinghamshire), David Lloyd (Glamorgan), Pat Brown (Worcestershire), Aneurin Donald, Ross Whiteley (both Hampshire), Jack Morley (Lancashire - season-long loan)
Outs: George Scrimshaw (Northamptonshire), Billy Godleman, Mark Watt, Tom Wood, Archie Harrison (all released), Mattie McKiernan (retired)
Overseas players: Mohammad Amir (Pakistan - first half of season), Blair Tickner (New Zealand - until July 4), Daryn
Dupavillon (South Africa - mid-September)
Ins: Colin Ackermann, Callum Parkinson (both Leicestershire)
Outs: Liam Trevaskis (Leicestershire), Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Ross Whitfield (all released), Tom Mackintosh (retired)
Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa), Scott Boland (Australia - first half of season)
Ins: Jordan Cox (Kent)
Outs: Sir Alastair Cook (retired), Dan Lawrence (Surrey), Aron Nijjar, Josh Rymell, Eshun Kalley, Will Buttleman (all released)
Overseas players: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Dean Elgar (South Africa), Daniel Sams (Australia - first eight Vitality Blast matches)
Ins: Mason Crane (Hampshire - season-long loan)
Outs: David Lloyd (Derbyshire), Andrew Salter (retired), Callum Taylor (released)
Overseas players: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Mir Hamza (Pakistan - first seven County Championship matches)
Ins: None
Outs: Tom Lace, Will Naish, Paul van Meekeren, Jared Warner (all released)
Overseas players: Cameron Bancroft (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Beau Webster (Australia - Vitality Blast, plus two County Championship matches in June)
Ins: Ali Orr (Sussex)
Outs: Aneurin Donald, Ross Whiteley (both Derbyshire), Mason Crane (Glamorgan - season-long loan), Scott Currie (Leicestershire - season-long loan), Jack Campbell, Harry Petrie (both released)
Overseas players: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Ben McDermott (Australia - Vitality Blast), Michael Neser (Australia - first eight Vitality Blast matches, plus County Championship if required), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan - final six Vitality Blast matches)
Ins: Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), George Garrett (Warwickshire), Michael Cohen
Outs: Jordan Cox (Essex), Alex Blake, James Logan (both released), Michael Hogan (retired)
Overseas players: Wes Agar (Australia - until end of July), Xavier Bartlett (Australia - first half of season)
Ins: Mitchell Stanley (Worcestershire)
Outs: Matt Parkinson (Kent), Danny Lamb (Sussex), Rob Jones (Worcestershire), Richard Gleeson (Birmingham Bears), Jack Morley (Derbyshire - season-long loan)
Overseas players: Nathan Lyon (Australia - until July), Tom Bruce (New Zealand)
Ins: Liam Trevaskis (Durham), Ben Cox (Worcestershire), Ben Mike (Yorkshire), Scott Currie (Hampshire - season-long loan)
Outs: Colin Ackermann (Durham), Callum Parkinson (Durham), Will Davis, Ed Barnes, Nick Welch, Scott Steel, Arron Lilley, Michael Finan (all released)
Overseas players: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Wiaan Mulder (South Africa)
Ins: Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire), Henry Brookes (Warwickshire)
Outs: John Simpson (Sussex), Tim Murtagh (retired)
Overseas players: TBC
Ins: George Scrimshaw (Derbyshire), George Bartlett (Somerset), Ravi Bopara (Sussex - Vitality Blast only)
Outs: Tom Taylor (Worcestershire), Josh Cobb (Worcestershire - white-ball cricket), Hassan Azad, Harry Gouldstone (all released), Gareth Berg, Simon Kerrigan, Graeme White, Ollie Sale (all retired)
Overseas players: Karun Nair (India - first seven County Championship matches), Chris Tremain (Australia - first four County Championship matches), Prithvi Shaw (India - June onwards), Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe - Vitality Blast)
Ins: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all from Worcestershire)
Outs: Stuart Broad (retired), Samit Patel (Derbyshire), Jake Ball (Somerset)
Overseas players: Will Young (New Zealand), Dane Paterson (South Africa), Ben Lister (New Zealand - first eight Vitality Blast matches), Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan - final six Vitality Blast matches)
Ins: Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire)
Outs: George Bartlett (Northamptonshire), Steven Davies (retired), Jack Brooks (released)
Overseas players: Matt Renshaw (Australia - first seven County Championship matches)
Ins: Dan Lawrence (Essex)
Outs: Dan Moriarty (Yorkshire)
Overseas players: Kemar Roach (West Indies - first seven County Championship matches), Sean Abbott (Australia - May and June) Spencer Johnson (first eight matches of Vitality Blast)
Ins: John Simpson (Middlesex), Danny Lamb (Lancashire)
Outs: George Garton (Warwickshire), Ali Orr (Hampshire), Steve Finn (retired), Ravi Bopara (Northants - Vitality Blast)
Overseas players: Cheteshwar Pujara (India - first seven County Championship matches), Jayden Seales (West Indies - until June 8), Daniel Hughes (Australia - late-May onwards), Nathan McAndrew (Australia - June and July), Jaydev Unadkat (India - final five County Championship matches)
Ins: George Garton (Sussex), Richard Gleeson (Lancashire - Vitality Blast)
Outs: Henry Brookes (Middlesex), Ethan Brookes (Worcestershire), George Garrett (Kent), Manraj Johal (released)
Overseas players: Hassan Ali (Pakistan)
Ins: Ethan Brookes (Warwickshire), Tom Taylor (Northamptonshire), Josh Cobb (Northamptonshire - white-ball cricket), Rob Jones (Lancashire), Yadvinder Singh (South Asian Cricket Academy)
Outs: Josh Tongue, Dillon Pennington, Jack Haynes (all joined Nottinghamshire), Pat Brown (Derbyshire), Ben Cox (Leicestershire), Mitchell Stanley (Lancashire), Taylor Cornall (released)
Overseas players: Jason Holder (West Indies - first five County Championship matches), Nathan Smith (New Zealand), Usama Mir (Pakistan - Vitality Blast)
Ins: Dan Moriarty (Surrey)
Outs: Ben Mike (Leicestershire)
Overseas players: Shan Masood (Pakistan), Donovan Ferreira (South Africa - Vitality Blast)