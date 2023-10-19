Cricket World Cup: Virat Kohli century steers India to fourth straight win vs Bangladesh after Hardik Pandya suffers injury

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 103 steered World Cup favourites India to a fourth win from four as his side beat Bangladesh by seven wickets - but the host nation are now sweating on the fitness of Hardik Pandya.

Kohli clinched his 48th one-day international century from 97 balls with the match-winning six as he and KL Rahul (34no off 34) plotted how to get the former to three figures at the backend of India's chase of 257 in Pune.

The 34-year-old turned down singles late in the innings as he looked for the twos and boundaries he needed to reach his ton and achieved the milestone when he smoked Nasum Ahmed over deep midwicket as India triumphed with 51 balls to spare.

India's victory moves them level on points with New Zealand at the top of the standings ahead of the sides' meeting in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Score summary Bangladesh 256-8 from 50 overs: Liton Das (66 from 82 balls), Tanzid Hasan (51 from 43 balls); Ravindra Jadeja (2-38), Jasprit Bumrah (2-41) India 261-3 in 41.3 overs: Virat Kohli (103no off 97 balls), Shubman Gill (53 off 55 balls), Rohit Sharma (48 off 40); Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2-47)

New Zealand also have four victories from four at the World Cup after extending their 100 per cent start with a 149-run drubbing of Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday.

Hardik had earlier left the field three balls into the ninth over of Thursday's match in Pune after twisting his left ankle attempting to field off his own bowling, with Kohli subsequently completing the over to huge cheers from the India supporters.

Hardik did not return to the field as Bangladesh posted 256-8 and was not required to bat as India eased home thanks principally to Kohli, Shubman Gill (53 off 55), Rohit Sharma (48 off 40) and Rahul.

Bangladesh fade after bright start with the bat

Bangladesh's hopes of upsetting India were boosted by an opening stand of 93 between Liton Das (66) and Tanzid Hasan (51), achieved after India failed to review for Tanzid lbw to Jasprit Bumrah on six.

Tanzid's eight boundaries in his maiden ODI fifty included three in a row off Shardul Thakur in the 10th over - two sixes sandwiching a four - before he was first man out, lbw to Kuldeep Yadav in the 15th.

Bangladesh lost wickets at regular intervals from that point on with Mahmudullah (46) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) the only other players to pass 16 as Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja each struck twice.

Jadeja was the most economical bowler, recording figures of 2-38 from his 10, with his scalps including Liton caught at long-off, while he also took an excellent diving catch at backward point to dismiss Mushfiqur.

The grab of the innings, though, came from wicketkeeper Rahul, who leapt one-handed to his left to catch Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3).

Rohit and Gill put on 88 inside 13 overs before both holed out in the deep - Rohit plinking a short ball from Hasan Mahmud to deep square before Gill heaved a fuller delivery from spinner Mehidy to deep midwicket after adding 44 from 42 deliveries with Kohli.

Kohli went on to share a partnership of 46 from 59 balls with Shreyas Iyer (19) before the latter hauled Mehidy to deep midwicket, leaving Kohli and Rahul to knock off the further 69 runs required.

Kohli was the only run scorer, other than wides, in the final 2.3 overs of the game, smoking Nasum for a four and the six in the 40th over and then sending the same bowler into the stands midway through the 42nd.

What's next?

Pakistan face Australia in Bangalore on Friday (9am on air on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of the first ball at 9.30am) with Babar Azam's men looking to bounce back from their seven-wicket hammering by India in Ahmedabad last weekend.

Opponents Australia began their campaign with successive defeats to India and South Africa but then saw off Sri Lanka by five wickets on Tuesday to chalk up their first two points of the competition.

Saturday at the World Cup, meanwhile, is a two-game affair, with Netherlands vs Sri Lanka the earlier offering (6am first ball) and then England and South Africa meeting later on (9.30am first ball).

Both England and South Africa suffered shock defeats in their previous matches, with Jos Buttler's men beaten by Afghanistan in Delhi and the Proteas stunned by Netherlands in Dharamshala.

