Jos Buttler: England captain shocked by dismal World Cup form as Sri Lanka loss leaves holders on brink of early exit

Jos Buttler accepted his future as England captain was out of his hands after another heavy defeat sent his side tumbling towards the World Cup exit door, labelling it "a huge low point".

In a must-win matchup against Sri Lanka in Bangalore, the holders put in arguably their worst performance of a campaign littered with lows, losing by eight wickets after being bowled out for 156 in just 33.2 overs.

The thrashing, off the back of equally embarrassing defeats to New Zealand, Afghanistan and South Africa, leaves Buttler's team ninth in the standings and requiring "a few miracles" in order to qualify for the semi-finals, according to the captain.

Admitting his team's chances were likely over, Buttler said: "It certainly looks that way and that's incredibly disappointing. It would need a few miracles..

"You get on the plane with high hopes and a lot of confidence and belief that we can challenge for the title, so to be sat here now with the three weeks we've had is a shock to everyone.

"I'll walk back in the dressing room after this, look at the players sat there and think 'how have we found ourselves in this position with the talent and the skill that's in the room?'

"But it is the position we're in, it's the reality of what's happened over the last three weeks and that's a huge low point."

Buttler can't pinpoint England's struggles: 'No clear answer'

Pressed on his own status in charge of the side, Buttler indicated a desire to continue in the role but a realisation that the decision may not be his to make.

Buttler is relatively new in the role, having taken on the job after Eoin Morgan's retirement last summer, plus he has the credit of a T20 World Cup win in the bank from last year. Also, as of yet, there has been no indication that managing director of the men's cricket, Rob Key, would look to make a change.

"I think you're always questioning as captain how you can get the best out of players, how you can get the team moving in the right direction," Buttler admitted.

"I certainly have a lot of confidence and belief in myself as a leader and captain and, first and foremost, as a player, but if you're asking if I should still be captaining the team, that's a question for the guys above me.

"The tournament's gone nowhere near the way we wanted it to... that much is obvious. As a leader, you want to lead through your own performance and I've not been able to do that."

Image: England captain Jos Buttler has scored just 95 runs at an average of 19 at the World Cup so far

Asked if he could put his finger on why his team, the current holders of the 50-over and T20 World Cups, have so badly under-performed, Buttler told Sky Sports: "That's the question we've been trying to answer. There is no clear answer at the moment.

"If there was one golden nugget that we were obviously not doing then we would try to pick that up.

"I can't fault the guys' efforts, we're just playing a long way short of our best."

He added: "There's a lot of really experienced, tough, confident cricketers in the room who have been through a lot. You don't become a bad player or a bad team overnight - that's the biggest frustration.

"Selection is something you'd like to be consistent with. But that's not our problem at the moment. Performances as individuals, and as a team - whoever has been on the field during this tournament - has been short of what we set ourselves."

Mott: Everyone in England dressing room 'hurting'

England men's white-ball coach Matthew Mott was similarly lost as to reasons behind England's struggles in India. Now needing to win all of their final four games - which includes fixtures against the unbeaten hosts, as well as bitter rivals Australia - and hope that other results work in their favour, he admitted their race was likely run.

"I think so," Mott said. "Mathematically, we'd have to have a lot of things go our way.

"Coming into this match, we knew it was do or die... we have unfortunately saved our worst form from when we needed it the most.

"It's going to be a very sombre dressing room. We came here full of hope, hoping to turn things around, and we were well off the mark.

"Everyone in there feels like they've they've let a lot of people down, in terms of the supporters, friends and family, and everyone who's in that room is is really hurting.

"It's going to be a real test of character to get through the next few weeks and make sure that we can salvage something out of this campaign.

"We'll keep fronting up we'll keep treating each each game in isolation... but realistically we're in a bit of trouble."

Former England captain and Sky Sports expert Nasser Hussain says England coming to end of an era as they stare down an early exit from the Cricket World Cup.

He said: "If you walk in that England dressing room now and asked them to put their hand on heart and say 'are you in good nick?' I reckon maybe only one or two could say that.

"They have collapsed as a unit. Their form has deserted them and it just feels like we're coming to the end of an era. It has been a bridge too far for some of them."

He added: "What they've done overall is magical.

"But, what they've done here in three weeks has not portrayed the sort of players they are and what [Eoin] Morgan and [Jos] Buttler have created. It's been a sad reflection of what they have been over the last six years.

"We can be all doom and gloom, saying 'get rid of all of them', but they have given us six or seven years of brilliant white-ball cricket."

