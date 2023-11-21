Cricket World Cup: Record 1.25 million fans attended 2023 tournament in India, according to ICC

A record 1.25 million fans attended matches during the 2023 Cricket World Cup in India, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The 13th edition of the Cricket World Cup, which concluded on Sunday as Australia beat hosts India to claim a sixth title, saw 1,250,307 fans watch the event from the stands.

It surpasses the previous high mark of 1.016 million set at the 2015 World Cup held in Australia and New Zealand. The 2019 edition in England and Wales saw 752,000 fans come through the turnstiles.

The tournament also broke multiple broadcast and digital viewership records.

While early matches not involving hosts India had plenty of empty seats in venues, overall spectator figures had already surpassed the one million mark with six games to go.

The ICC's head of events, Chris Tetley, said in a statement: "The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and excitement the ODI format continues to offer.

"It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport."

