Domestic cricket fixtures 2024: County Championship, Vitality Blast, Charlotte Edwards Cup and more

Fixtures for the LV= County Championship, Vitality Blast, One-Day Cup, Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy; the domestic season gets under way on April 5, with Vitality Blast to begin on May 30

Wednesday 22 November 2023 17:33, UK

Rory Burns led Surrey to the County Championship Division One title in 2023
Image: Rory Burns led Surrey to the County Championship Division One title in 2023

Check out the domestic cricket fixtures for 2024.

It will be another action-packed summer with Surrey, Somerset and Leicestershire looking to successfully defend the LV= County Championship, Vitality Blast and One-Day Cup respectively.

In the women's game, Southern Vipers are the reigning champions in both the Charlotte Edwards Cup and Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy.

Click on the tournament below for the full 2024 fixture list.

