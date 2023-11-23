Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy fixtures in 2024: All the matches, dates and schedule for 2024 competition

Southern Vipers start their defence of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy against South East Stars on Saturday, April 20; the Uptonsteel County Ground in Leicester will host the final on Saturday, September 21
Check out the fixtures for the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, with the opening matches being held on April 20, while the final takes place on September 21.
Saturday 20 April
Northern Diamonds vs Thunder (Seat Unique Riverside)
Central Sparks vs The Blaze (Edgbaston)
SE Stars vs Southern Vipers (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Western Storm vs Sunrisers (Sophia Gardens)
Wednesday 24 April
The Blaze vs SE Stars (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (TBC)
Thunder vs Sunrisers (Sale)
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks (TBC)
Saturday 27 April
The Blaze vs SE Stars (Uptonsteel County Ground)
Northern Diamonds vs Western Storm (TBC)
Thunder vs Sunrisers (Sale)
Southern Vipers vs Central Sparks (TBC)
Wednesday 1 May
Northern Diamonds vs The Blaze (TBC)
Central Sparks vs Sunrisers (New Road)
Western Storm vs SE Stars (Cooper Associates County Ground)
Southern Vipers vs Thunder (TBC)
Saturday 4 May
Central Sparks vs Northern Diamonds (Edgbaston)
Western Storm vs Southern Vipers (The Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol)
Sunrisers vs SE Stars (The County Ground Northampton)
Monday 6 May
The Blaze vs Thunder (Trent Bridge)
Wednesday 8 May
SE Stars vs Northern Diamonds (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Sunrisers vs Southern Vipers (Radlett)
Thunder vs Central Sparks (Emirates Old Trafford)
The Blaze vs Western Storm (Trent Bridge)
Sunday 30 June
Northern Diamonds vs Central Sparks (TBC)
SE Stars vs The Blaze (TBC)
Sunrisers vs Thunder (The Cloud County Ground)
Southern Vipers vs Western Storm (The 1st Central County Ground)
Friday 5 July
The Blaze vs Southern Vipers (Chesterfield)
Sunday 7 July
Western Storm vs Northern Diamonds (Cheltenham College)
Sunrisers vs Central Sparks (Radlett)
Thunder vs SE Stars (Blackpool)
Friday 12 July
Central Sparks vs Western Storm (New Road)
Sunday 14 July
The Blaze vs Northern Diamonds (Lindum CC)
SE Stars vs Sunrisers (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Thunder vs Southern Vipers (Sedbergh)
Monday 26 August
SE Stars vs Thunder (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Western Storm vs Central Sparks (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Sunrisers vs Northern Diamonds (The Cloud County Ground)
Southern Vipers vs The Blaze (TBC)
Friday 30 August
Central Sparks vs Southern Vipers (New Road)
Saturday 31 August
The Blaze vs Sunrisers (The Incora County Ground)
SE Stars vs Western Storm (The County Ground, Beckenham)
Thunder vs Northern Diamonds (Southport)
Wednesday 4 September
Northern Diamonds vs Southern Vipers (TBC)
Central Sparks vs SE Stars (TBC)
Sunrisers vs Western Storm (Radlett)
Thunder vs The Blaze (Sale)
Saturday 7 September
The Blaze vs Central Sparks (TBC)
Northern Diamonds vs SE Stars (Seat Unique Riverside)
Western Storm vs Thunder (The Cooper Associates County Ground)
Southern Vipers vs Sunrisers (Ageas Bowl)
Saturday 14 September
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy semi-finals x2 (Venues TBC)
Saturday 21 September
Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy Final (Uptonsteel County Ground)