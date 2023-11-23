Marlon Samuels: Former West Indies player banned for six years under anti-corruption code

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code.

The charges were laid by world governing body, the International Cricket Council, on behalf of the regional authority which relate to Samuels' participation in the Abu Dhabi-based T10 League.

Samuels played 71 Tests and 274 limited-overs internationals for the West Indies, including starring roles with the bat in their T20 World Cup final wins in 2012 and 2016, the latter against England.

Image: Samuels has been found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Code during his time playing in the Abu Dhabi-based T10 League

The 40-year-old had been charged with failing to disclose the receipt of a payment, gift or other benefit "that could bring the participant or sport of cricket into disrepute" as well as failing to disclose hospitality worth more than $750 (£550).

The remaining charges covered failure to co-operate and obstruction or delay of the subsequent investigation.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - HR and Integrity Unit, said: "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

The ban takes effect from November 11, 2023.