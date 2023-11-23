England vs India: 'Resting from franchise cricket was the right decision,' says Danni Wyatt

England’s opener Danni Wyatt says resting from franchise cricket was the right decision as it has allowed her to head to India with a fresh mind.

The 32-year-old was picked up by the Perth Scorchers but eventually pulled out of the Women's Big Bash League in September due to fatigue after a busy summer schedule.

It is the first time the women's side will be touring India since 2019, in what is an integral trip for Jon Lewis' side as they look ahead to the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh next year and the 50-over World Cup in India in 2025.

"I dreaded the phone call to Perth to say I couldn't do it, I hate letting people down," Wyatt said.

"I love playing the Big Bash, it's one of the best tournaments. When I entered the draft I was really excited and happy to get picked up by Perth.

"At that point we were at the end of our season with the Ashes and The Hundred along with domestic games and a busy winter before that. I needed more time off.

"Looking back now it was definitely the right thing to do. I had the India series in mind and wanted to be really fresh for that as well as give myself the best chance for getting into the WPL. I've also got a wedding to plan which is very stressful."

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been named in the Test and T20 squad for the India series as she returns from the shoulder injury picked up while on duty for Manchester Originals in August.

"Sophie is one of my good friends, I'm very happy she is around. She's a big character and has been working really hard in her rehab. I'm proud of her and we'll see how she progresses over the next few weeks," Wyatt said.

Fast bowlers Mahika Gaur and Danielle Gibson are also among those preparing with the A group following their breakthrough summers, but have also been included in the T20 and Test squads respectively.

"From playing with Gibson and Gaur in the summer, they didn't look like they had any nerves and for how young they are, I was impressed," Wyatt continued.

Image: England's opener Danni Wyatt hopes their tour of India will help the team prepare for the Bangladesh World Cup

"We've spoken about how important it is when these new players come in that they feel welcome and comfortable straight away. They've both fitted in so well."

England's squad will consist of a blend of senior players like Wyatt, Kate Cross and Heather Knight along with newer members of the squad such as Lauren Filer and Gaur.

The squad is preparing to face a formidable spin attack with slow and dry pitches in the subcontinent, and are drawing on their knowledge from the WPL earlier this year.

"We've come up against India a lot over the years. We know they have a really good bowling attack and will bowl a lot of spin at us," Wyatt said.

Image: Danni Wyatt featured for England in their IT20 matches against Sri Lanka in September

"In the WPL the pitches were really flat and had small boundaries. Personally, I'd quite like it if that was the case because the ball would come on to the bat easier.

"A lot of the girls also know Harmanpreet Kaur and how she plays. She's a great player but if we stick to our plans and concentrate on ourselves then it will take care of itself.

"Ultimately, we want to still live by our standards and go out there and entertain. It's going to be a matter of adapting quickly and thinking about different scoring options.

Wyatt added: "I love playing in India in front of the big crowds so we need to make sure we're communicating and shouting loud, that will be a key factor."

Image: Danni Wyatt won The Hundred with the Southern Brave this year

England also have Bangladesh World Cup in their minds and hope to familiarise themselves with the conditions during their training camp in Oman and while playing in India.

"I'm always feeling confident with the players we've got and I haven't won a T20 World Cup in my career yet. That's what I want to get my hands on, it's about time," Wyatt said.

"I said this about The Hundred and I did it, if we can do it in the World Cup, that will be the icing on the cake."

England will play three IT20s at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai starting on December 6, and a four-day Test match at the DY Patil Stadium from December 14-17 as they tour India for the first time since 2019.

England Women squads

IT20 squad: Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight (captain), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

Test match squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (captain), Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

England Women A squad for Oman training camp: Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Alice Davidson-Richards, Georgia Davis, Charlie Dean, Tash Farrant, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Kirstie Gordon, Liberty Heap, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Kalea Moore, Sophie Munro, Grace Potts, Grace Scrivens, Seren Smale, Rhianna Southby, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

England tour of India fixtures

England Women

Wednesday 6 December: India v England (First IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Saturday 9 December: India v England (Second IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 10 December: India v England (Third IT20), Wankhede Stadium

Thursday 14 December - Sunday 17 December: Test match, DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

England Women A

Wednesday 29 November: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium

Friday 1 December: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium

Sunday 3 December: India A v England A, Wankhede Stadium