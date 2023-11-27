Indian Premier League 2024: Jofra Archer, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid released ahead of auction on December 19

Jofra Archer, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid among England players released from IPL franchises but Jason Roy, Sam Curran and Jos Buttler some of those kept on; Hardik Pandya traded from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians ahead of player auction in Dubai on December 19
Monday 27 November 2023 15:46, UK
The 10 Indian Premier League sides have started reshaping their squads ahead of the 2024 season by announcing their released and retained lists.
Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals) were among the England players let go, with Archer taking just two wickets in five matches for Mumbai last season before suffering yet another injury setback.
Brook struck a sparkling hundred for Sunrisers against Kolkata Knight Riders but only mustered 90 runs in 10 other innings so Hyderabad have opted to ditch him.
Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) are some of those to have been kept on.
Ben Stokes and Joe Root, who turned out fleetingly for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan respectively in 2023, have opted out of next year's tournament to manage their workload.
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has left Gujarat Titans to return to his original IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, with Mumbai in turn trading Australia all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Shubman Gill will take over the Titans captaincy following Hardik's departure and has a tough act to follow, with Pandya leading Titans to the IPL title in their first season in 2021 and then to the final in 2022.
Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Jason Holder (Rajasthan Royals) are among the overseas players to have been let go.
It is good news for the left-arm quick with Gujarat Titans retaining his services for 2024 after he bagged seven wickets in 2023.
Former Australia head coach Justin Langer - the man who kicked a bin on Amazon documentary The Test - has succeeded Andy Flower at Lucknow Super Giants.
Flower has since been appointed as RCB coach in place of Sanjay Bangar, while Daniel Vettori will coach Sunrisers Hyderabad following Brian Lara's exit.
All eyes are on the auction in Dubai on December 19 when the 10 franchises will pad out their squads.
The tournament will then run from March through to late May, with the exact dates still to be confirmed.