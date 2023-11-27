Indian Premier League 2024: Jofra Archer, Harry Brook and Adil Rashid released ahead of auction on December 19

The 10 Indian Premier League sides have started reshaping their squads ahead of the 2024 season by announcing their released and retained lists.

Jofra Archer (Mumbai Indians), Harry Brook (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Phil Salt (Delhi Capitals) were among the England players let go, with Archer taking just two wickets in five matches for Mumbai last season before suffering yet another injury setback.

Brook struck a sparkling hundred for Sunrisers against Kolkata Knight Riders but only mustered 90 runs in 10 other innings so Hyderabad have opted to ditch him.

Image: Harry Brook played just one innings of note for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2023 IPL

Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders), Will Jacks (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sam Curran (Punjab Kings) and Jos Buttler (Rajasthan Royals) are some of those to have been kept on.

Ben Stokes and Joe Root, who turned out fleetingly for Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan respectively in 2023, have opted out of next year's tournament to manage their workload.

Which England players have been released?

Image: England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will play for Rajasthan Royals once again in the 2024 IPL

Which England players have been retained?

Any other notable moves?

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has left Gujarat Titans to return to his original IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, with Mumbai in turn trading Australia all-rounder Cameron Green to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Shubman Gill will take over the Titans captaincy following Hardik's departure and has a tough act to follow, with Pandya leading Titans to the IPL title in their first season in 2021 and then to the final in 2022.

Image: Hardik Pandya has returned to Mumbai Indians after a two-year stint at Gujarat Titans

Shakib Al Hasan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Josh Hazlewood (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Jason Holder (Rajasthan Royals) are among the overseas players to have been let go.

What about Ireland's Josh Little?

It is good news for the left-arm quick with Gujarat Titans retaining his services for 2024 after he bagged seven wickets in 2023.

Image: Ireland's Josh Little has been retained by Gujarat Titans

Any big changes among the head coaches?

Former Australia head coach Justin Langer - the man who kicked a bin on Amazon documentary The Test - has succeeded Andy Flower at Lucknow Super Giants.

Flower has since been appointed as RCB coach in place of Sanjay Bangar, while Daniel Vettori will coach Sunrisers Hyderabad following Brian Lara's exit.

What's next - and when is the 2024 IPL?

All eyes are on the auction in Dubai on December 19 when the 10 franchises will pad out their squads.

The tournament will then run from March through to late May, with the exact dates still to be confirmed.