Big Bash League on Sky Sports: Every game live with Alex Hales and Chris Jordan among English players involved

What is the Big Bash League?

Australia's domestic T20 competition. It features eight teams - Adelaide Strikers, Brisbane Heat, Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Sydney Sixers, Sydney Thunder - with Scorchers the defending champions after winning the event for the previous two years.

What has changed for the 2023/24 season?

The competition will be shorter this year, trimmed from a whopping 61 games in 2022/23 to a more digestible 44 matches.

The play-offs have been cut from five games to four, with the winners of the group stage to face the team that comes second for the first spot in the final.

The team that loses that match will get another bite at making the final by playing the winners of a game between the sides that ended third and fourth in the group stage.

Which English players will feature in the Big Bash?

Adelaide Strikers: Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, David Payne

Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, David Payne Brisbane Heat: Sam Billings, Paul Walter

Sam Billings, Paul Walter Hobart Hurricanes : Chris Jordan, Sam Hain

: Chris Jordan, Sam Hain Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke

Joe Clarke Melbourne Stars: Liam Dawson (first three matches only)

Liam Dawson (first three matches only) Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans Sydney Sixers: Tom Curran, James Vince

Tom Curran, James Vince Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales

Who are some of the other big names?

Adelaide Strikers: Travis Head (Australia)

Travis Head (Australia) Brisbane Heat: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia) Hobart Hurricanes : Matthew Wade (Australia)

: Matthew Wade (Australia) Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon (all Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Quinton de Kock (South Africa)

Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Nathan Lyon (all Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan), Quinton de Kock (South Africa) Melbourne Stars: Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (both Australia), Haris Rauf (Pakistan)

Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis (both Australia), Haris Rauf (Pakistan) Perth Scorchers: Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh (both Australia)

Josh Inglis, Mitch Marsh (both Australia) Sydney Sixers: Steve Smith, Sean Abbott (both Australia)

Steve Smith, Sean Abbott (both Australia) Sydney Thunder: David Warner (Australia), Zaman Khan (Pakistan)

When are the games and what time are they on?

All times UK (8.15am unless stated)

Thursday December 7 - Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

Friday December 8 - Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades

Saturday December 9 - Adelaide Strikes vs Brisbane Heat

Sunday December 10 - Melbourne Renegades vs Perth Scorchers

Monday December 11 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers

Tuesday December 12 - Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat

Wednesday December 13 - Melbourne Stars vs Perth Scorchers

Tuesday December 19 - Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Thunder

Wednesday December 20 - Perth Scorchers vs Hobart Hurricanes

Thursday December 21 - Melbourne Renegades vs Brisbane Heat

Friday December 22 - Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers

Saturday December 23 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder (4.30am)

Saturday December 23 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades

Tuesday December 26 - Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars (7.05am)

Tuesday December 26 - Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades (10.15am)

Thursday December 28 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars

Friday December 29 - Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers

Saturday December 30 - Sydney Thunder vs Sydney Sixers

Sunday December 31 - Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars

Monday January 1 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder (5am)

Monday January 1 - Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers

Tuesday January 2 - Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades

Wednesday January 3 - Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat (7.05am)

Wednesday January 3 - Perth Scorchers vs Adelaide Strikers (10.15am)

Thursday January 4 - Melbourne Renegades vs Hobart Hurricanes

Friday January 5 - Adelaide Strikers vs Perth Scorchers

Saturday January 6 - Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

Sunday January 7 - Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Monday January 8 - Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers

Tuesday January 9 - Adelaide Strikers vs Hobart Hurricanes (8.40am)

Wednesday January 10 - Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers (8.40am)

Thursday January 11 - Hobart Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Friday January 12 - Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder

Saturday January 13 - Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat (5.15am)

Saturday January 13 - Melbourne Renegades vs Melbourne Stars (8.30am)

Sunday January 14 - Sydney Thunder vs Adelaide Strikers

Monday January 15 - Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes

Tuesday January 16 - Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers (8.40am)

Wednesday January 17 - Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades

Friday January 19 - Play-off #1

Saturday January 20 - Play-off #2

Monday January 22 - Play-off #3

Wednesday January 24 - Final

