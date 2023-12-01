England spinner Rehan Ahmed withdraws from Big Bash League spell with Sydney Sixers

Rehan Ahmed pulls out of Big Bash League stint with Sydney Sixers; leg-spinner joins Harry Brook in skipping tournament; Ahmed and Brook currently with England white-ball team in West Indies ahead of three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals
Friday 1 December 2023 08:53, UK
England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from his Big Bash League stint with Sydney Sixers.
The 19-year-old, currently out in the West Indies with England ahead of three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals, was due to make his BBL debut this winter.
Ahmed was acquired by Sixers in the competition draft and was set to play alongside fellow Englishmen James Vince and Tom Curran in a tournament that starts on December 7, live on Sky Sports.
The Leicestershire all-rounder joins fellow England star Harry Brook in pulling out of the Big Bash, with the latter opting out of a spell with Melbourne Stars.
Brook, like Ahmed, has been named in England's squads for the ODIs and T20s in the Caribbean, with that tour starting on Sunday and concluding on December 21.
Zak Crawley will represent Perth Scorchers but his arrival will be delayed with the batter part of the ODI leg of England's trip to the West Indies.
England play India in five Test matches from January 25 next year with Crawley and Brook seemingly shoo-ins for places and Ahmed likely to be in contention for a place in the squad as well.
Ahmed claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan a year ago.
Watch the Big Bash League live on Sky Sports across December and January. The opening game is on Thursday December 7 as Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars with the final to take place on Wednesday January 24. Stream with NOW.