England spinner Rehan Ahmed withdraws from Big Bash League spell with Sydney Sixers

England leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed has withdrawn from his Big Bash League stint with Sydney Sixers.

The 19-year-old, currently out in the West Indies with England ahead of three one-day internationals and five T20 internationals, was due to make his BBL debut this winter.

Ahmed was acquired by Sixers in the competition draft and was set to play alongside fellow Englishmen James Vince and Tom Curran in a tournament that starts on December 7, live on Sky Sports.

Brisbane Heat

Melbourne Stars Thursday 7th December 7:45am

The Leicestershire all-rounder joins fellow England star Harry Brook in pulling out of the Big Bash, with the latter opting out of a spell with Melbourne Stars.

Brook, like Ahmed, has been named in England's squads for the ODIs and T20s in the Caribbean, with that tour starting on Sunday and concluding on December 21.

Zak Crawley will represent Perth Scorchers but his arrival will be delayed with the batter part of the ODI leg of England's trip to the West Indies.

England play India in five Test matches from January 25 next year with Crawley and Brook seemingly shoo-ins for places and Ahmed likely to be in contention for a place in the squad as well.

Ahmed claimed a five-wicket haul on his Test debut in Pakistan a year ago.

Which English players will feature in the Big Bash?

Adelaide Strikers: Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, David Payne

Jamie Overton, Adam Hose, David Payne Brisbane Heat: Sam Billings, Paul Walter

Sam Billings, Paul Walter Hobart Hurricanes : Chris Jordan, Sam Hain

: Chris Jordan, Sam Hain Melbourne Renegades: Joe Clarke

Joe Clarke Melbourne Stars: Liam Dawson (first three matches only)

Liam Dawson (first three matches only) Perth Scorchers: Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans

Zak Crawley, Laurie Evans Sydney Sixers: Tom Curran, James Vince

Tom Curran, James Vince Sydney Thunder: Alex Hales

Watch the Big Bash League live on Sky Sports across December and January. The opening game is on Thursday December 7 as Brisbane Heat take on Melbourne Stars with the final to take place on Wednesday January 24. Stream with NOW.