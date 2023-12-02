Women's Big Bash League: Adelaide Strikers beat Brisbane Heat by three runs in final to retain title

Adelaide Strikers retained the Women's Big Bash League title after a closely-fought final against Brisbane Heat that went down to the last ball.

A year after claiming their first title against the Sydney Sixers with a 10-run win, the Strikers secured back-to-back crowns after prevailing by three runs as the Heat took their chase, of what would have been a record third title, down to the wire at the Adelaide Oval.

In a low-scoring but captivating match, the Heat reached 122-8 as they just fell short in pursuit of Adelaide's 125-5.

Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath starred, scoring 34 runs and consecutively dismissing the Heat's Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris.in the 13th over, finishing with 2-16.

"We called it last year: we were sitting in the changing rooms and we said 'we're not done, we want to go back-to-back'," McGrath said.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"We have had that fight, that determination all year. This team is a proper team. There are no individuals, no ego. We know our roles, we show up day in, day out, and it's a lot of fun playing with this team."

More to follow…

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.