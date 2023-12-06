Rehan Ahmed's 15-year-old brother Farhan named in England squad for Under-19 Cricket World Cup

Rehan Ahmed's 15-year-old brother Farhan has been named in England's Under-19 Cricket World Cup squad.

Leg-spinner Rehan, 19, is England's youngest senior player in all three formats having made his Test, one-day international and T20 international debuts at the age of 18.

Off-spinner Farhan, meanwhile, established himself in Nottinghamshire's second XI during the 2023 season and will now travel to South Africa next month where England are in a group with Scotland, South Africa and West Indies.

The tournament runs from January 13 to February 4.

Speaking in Antigua this week ahead of Farhan's anticipated selection, Rehan Ahmed said: "I'm very happy for him, he's very young and he's been picked for such a big thing.

"He's quite exciting for an off-spinner, which is quite surprising. But I think he'll go well. I'm very chuffed for him."

Image: Rehan Ahmed has progressed from the England Under-19 team into the senior ranks

There are familiar names elsewhere in the 15-strong squad, with former England batter Joe Denly's nephew Jaydn Denly lining up alongside Haydon Mustard, son of former England and Durham wicketkeeper Phil.

Essex's Luc Benkenstein, whose South African father Dale is the current Gloucestershire head coach, also features as vice captain.

Rehan Ahmed took 12 wickets at the 2022 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies as England reached the final before losing to India.

England Under-19 World Cup squad: Ben McKinney (Durham - captain), Luc Benkenstein (Essex - vice captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Tazeem Ali (Warwickshire), Charlie Allison (Essex), Charlie Barnard (Lancashire), Jack Carney (Lancashire), Jaydn Denly (Kent), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Dominic Kelly (Hampshire), Sebastian Morgan (Middlesex), Haydon Mustard (Durham), Hamza Shaikh (Warwickshire), Noah Thain (Essex), Theo Wylie (Warwickshire).