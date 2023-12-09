 Skip to content

New Zealand's Ajaz Patel takes six wickets to set up Test win over Bangladesh and square series

Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in their second innings, with Ajaz Patel taking 6-57, but then reduced New Zealand to 69-6 before Glenn Phillips and Mitchell Santner steered them to victory with an unbroken partnership of 70

Saturday 9 December 2023 10:35, UK

Ajaz Patel is congratulated by New Zealand team-mate Devon Conway after taking a Bangladesh wicket in the second Test in Mirpur (AP)
Image: Ajaz Patel claimed six wickets as New Zealand levelled the series in Mirpur

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel tore through the Bangladesh batting with a six-wicket haul to set up a series-levelling victory for his side in the second Test at Mirpur.

Patel took 6-57, with fellow left-armer Mitchell Santner picking up 3-51 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in their second innings.

But the turning track proved just as problematic for New Zealand as they chased a tricky target of 137, slumping to 69-6 before Santer shared an unbroken stand of 70 with Glenn Phillips to seal victory.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan had given the hosts - who resumed on 38-2 - something to bowl at with his battling knock of 57 while wickets tumbled at the other end.

New Zealand&#39;s players celebrate the wicket of Bangladesh&#39;s Mahmudul Hasan Joy during the second Test in Mirpur (AP)
Image: New Zealand skittled Bangladesh for 144 to set up a four-wicket victory in the second Test

Left-hander Zakir brought up his half-century with a huge six off Santner, but then became Patel's fifth victim when he miscued a sweep.

However, the Black Caps found the chase far from straightforward and Mehidy Hasan (3-52) and Taijul Islam (2-58) blew away their top order to raise hopes of what would have been a first ever home series victory over New Zealand.

But Phillips - who had rescued his side with a knock of 87 in the first innings - was dropped on nought by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and made the most of that let-off.

He maintained a cool head to finish undefeated on 40, while Santner hit 35 not out to steer the visitors across the line and tie the two-Test series 1-1.

