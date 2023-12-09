New Zealand's Ajaz Patel takes six wickets to set up Test win over Bangladesh and square series

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel tore through the Bangladesh batting with a six-wicket haul to set up a series-levelling victory for his side in the second Test at Mirpur.

Patel took 6-57, with fellow left-armer Mitchell Santner picking up 3-51 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 144 in their second innings.

But the turning track proved just as problematic for New Zealand as they chased a tricky target of 137, slumping to 69-6 before Santer shared an unbroken stand of 70 with Glenn Phillips to seal victory.

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan had given the hosts - who resumed on 38-2 - something to bowl at with his battling knock of 57 while wickets tumbled at the other end.

Image: New Zealand skittled Bangladesh for 144 to set up a four-wicket victory in the second Test

Left-hander Zakir brought up his half-century with a huge six off Santner, but then became Patel's fifth victim when he miscued a sweep.

However, the Black Caps found the chase far from straightforward and Mehidy Hasan (3-52) and Taijul Islam (2-58) blew away their top order to raise hopes of what would have been a first ever home series victory over New Zealand.

But Phillips - who had rescued his side with a knock of 87 in the first innings - was dropped on nought by Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto and made the most of that let-off.

He maintained a cool head to finish undefeated on 40, while Santner hit 35 not out to steer the visitors across the line and tie the two-Test series 1-1.