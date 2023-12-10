Big Bash League: Melbourne Renegades versus Perth Scorchers abandoned due to pitch safety concerns

The Big Bash League game between Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers was abandoned due to safety concerns around the pitch.

Batters struggled with the varying bounce of the ball during the opening six overs, leading to discussions between the groundstaff, captains and match officials before the match was called off.

Rainfall across the weekend in Geelong, Australia, was the cause of the pitch state and the crowd showed their disapproval by booing when the news was announced.

"I didn't hear anything that the umpires were saying but obviously they're concerned with how the balls are bouncing from that wet patch here," said Renegades' Aaron Finch.

"It's on that good length. It's six to seven metre length. A few balls are getting in there. They're obviously a little bit concerned with that.

"It's been tapped in (by curators) but it's just taking some big divots out of the surface there as well. It's gripped the seam and it's bouncing ridiculously. If that's on line with someone's body or their head then there could be some real issues.

"You don't want to wait for someone to get seriously injured and go 'we did think it was unsafe'."

The Scorchers, who are the defending champions, were 30-2 when play was stopped after 41 deliveries.

Cricket Australia confirmed each team will receive one point unless the game can be rescheduled and fans will be refunded the cost of their tickets.

"The pitch at GMHBA Stadium was rain-affected in the days prior to the game," said a Cricket Australia statement.

"Ground staff worked throughout the day to rectify the situation and umpires considered the pitch safe for play to start.

"However, in the seventh over umpires abandoned the game, deeming there was foreseeable risk to the safety of the players."