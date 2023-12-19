IPL auction 2024: Harry Brook signed by Delhi Capitals as Pat Cummins bought for record fee

England star Harry Brook has been signed by Delhi Capitals in the IPL auction for the 2024 season, as Australia's Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in history.

Brook, back in the auction pool after being released by Sunrisers Hyderabad, had a base price of two crore rupees (£190,000) and was subject of a bidding war between the Capitals and the Rajasthan Royals.

The 24-year-old was eventually snapped up by Delhi for four crore rupees (£380,000), which was considerably lower than the 13.25 crore he was purchased for in last year's auction.

West Indies batter Rovman Powell was the first player to be auctioned, signed by Rajasthan Royals 7.4 crore rupees, while Cummins became the most expensive signing in the history of the IPL when Sunrisers Hyderabad came through a lengthy bidding battle to claim the Australia captain for 20.5 crore rupees (£1.945m).

That eclipsed the record of 18.5 crore Indian rupees that Punjab Kings paid for England all-rounder Sam Curran in last year's auction. Cummins joins international team-mate Travis Head at Hyderabad, the 30-year-old fast bowler having played 42 matches in the IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.

Image: Australia's Pat Cummins becomes the IPL's record signing

Brook first English signing in auction

Brook made an unbeaten 100 from 55 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders in his only knock of note last season, with the Yorkshireman managing just 90 more runs across his other 10 innings during the 2023 campaign.

He gave a reminder of his class in Saturday's third T20 international against West Indies when he smashed 24 off Andre Russell's final over (three sixes, a four and a two) to take England to their target of 223 with one ball remaining.

Image: Harry Brook and Phil Salt enjoyed a dramatic victory for England against the West Indies in their third T20i on Saturday

Chris Woakes had the same base price as Brook and attracted bids from both Kolkata Knight Riders and the Punjab Kings, who eventually signed him for 4.2 crore rupees (£400,000).

Nine England players are already contracted having been retained for the 2024 campaign, including white-ball skipper Jos Buttler (Rajasthan), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow (all Punjab Kings), plus Reece Topley and Will Jacks (both Bangalore).

Moeen Ali (Chennai), Jason Roy (Kolkata) and Mark Wood (Lucknow Super Giants) have also been kept on.

The 2024 IPL is set to run between March and May.

More to follow...