Big Bash: England's Tom Curran loses appeal to have ban for intimidating umpire overturned

England all-rounder Tom Curran's appeal to overturn his four-match ban for intimidating an umpire in the Big Bash League has been dismissed.

Curran was charged on Thursday following an incident that occurred during Sydney Sixers' team warm-up before the match against Hobart Hurricanes on December 11.

Video footage appeared to show the 28-year-old refusing to comply with the umpire's direction to stay off the wicket while warming up.

Curran then went to the other end to complete another practice run-up and almost collided with the umpire, who had stood on the bowling crease to prevent the player from encroaching onto the pitch.

A verbal altercation between Curran and the umpire immediately followed.

Curran released a statement on Sunday apologising for the altercation, saying he "deeply regrets" the incident, but insisted he always intended to "veer off" from Upmire Muhammad Qureshi.

Cricket Australia's general manager Big Bash Leagues Alistair Dobson said: "Umpires are part of the lifeblood of cricket and it is essential they are respected and appreciated by players at all levels of the game.

"We acknowledge the remorse Tom's shown following the appeal and look forward to seeing him back in Sixers colours.

"Tom has been a long-time contributor to the BBL and is a clear fan-favourite and someone we hope will continue to play an integral role in the competition moving forward."

Curran will miss Sixers' next three matches, against Melbourne Stars, Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat, having already sat out a win over Adelaide Strikers. He will be available again for the January 3 clash with Heat.

Full statement as Curran apologises - 'My intention was to veer off'

"I have had a lot of time to reflect on my actions and the incident that occurred in Launceston on December 11.

"Across my decade-long professional career, I have always sought to have a friendly and respectful relationship with match officials, which I believe is reflected in the lack of prior code of conduct breaches across the world.

"Until the moment of the incident, my interactions with Umpire Qureshi on December 11 commenced in a manner consistent with the rest of my professional career, we shared a laugh as he worked through his duties measuring bats in the changeroom.

"My preparation for every fixture is deeply methodical and my focus is intense during the warm-up. Part of my preparation is to do a run through and gauge my run-up on that particular surface. I've done this before every match and for me, it's part of my routine for every match.

"The interaction with Umpire Qureshi took me by surprise at a time when I was very focused on my pre-match routine. I didn't expect the stand-off that resulted.

"I deeply regret the way I reacted to it and the resultant impact for Umpire Qureshi, the Sydney Sixers and myself personally. My intention was always to veer off to Umpire Qureshi's right, in a similar way to my run up at the other end. I had never considered running into him and never considered that he would think that was my intention.

"However, on reflection, I should have repositioned my run up a metre or so to my left. I would not do the same if the situation arose again, and I am sorry.

"With the benefit of hindsight, I also could have approached Umpire Quereshi during the fixture to discuss the interaction, hear his perspective and offer mine. I regret not doing this.

"I am genuinely sorry that I chose to continue to practice my run-up in the direction of Umpire Qureshi and if he ever thought I sought to make physical contact with him. I would like to apologise to everyone that this has affected and thank those who have supported me through this incredibly difficult time."

Waugh: Four-game ban is a bit too much

Reflecting on the Curran incident, former Australia batter Mark Waugh - who is now a commentator and pundit - said: "It was silly, there was no need for it, but I think four games is a bit too much.

"He did the wrong thing, we know that. I would have given him two games and then put him on a suspended sentence and, if he does it again, then he gets a more severe punishment."

Image: Curran plays in domestic English cricket for Oval Invincibles and Surrey

Sixers captain Moises Henriques said earlier this week: "We obviously don't condone any behaviour untoward towards the umpire, but I still can't quite understand the decision.

"I just can't help but think we haven't quite understood the context of the altercation.

"He's a great man, a real leader in the community and among our team. I'm struggling to comprehend that penalty for what he's done.

"It's been a pretty tough time for TC... he has taken it to heart and is really worried. I'm wishing him the best."

Curran has played for England in all three formats - two Test matches, 28 one-day internationals and 30 T20 internationals - with his last appearance for his country coming in a T20 against Pakistan in July 2021.

