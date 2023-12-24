India beat Australia in women's Test for first time as they back up win over England with eight-wicket triumph

India's women followed their Test win over England earlier this month with a first victory over Australia in the format as they cruised to an eight-wicket triumph on the final day in Mumbai.

The home side were chasing just 75 to win on day four at Wankhede Stadium and reached that score in 18.4 overs for the loss of only Shafali Verma (4) and Richa Ghosh (13).

Smriti Mandhana (38no) and Jemimah Rodrigues (12no) took them to a maiden Test victory over Australia in 11 attempts, stretching back to 1977.

India were on top ever since earning a 187-run lead in the first innings, skittling the tourists for 219 before replying with 406 all out as four players, including Mandhana, struck half-centuries.

Australia made 261 in their second innings as Tahlia McGrath (73) notched her second fifty of the game but the away side lost their last five wickets for just 28 runs after resuming on 233-5, as India off-spinner Sneh Rana ended with figures of 4-63.

Rana was named Player of the Match after also bagging 3-56 in Australia's first innings.

Harmanpreet Kaur's India had beaten England by 347 runs - the highest victory margin in terms of runs in women's Tests - on December 16.

Harmanpreet said: "It's the reward for all the hard work we have done for so many years. Hopefully after these two wins, we will get to play many more Test matches in the upcoming years."

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said: "What an amazing experience to come over here and play Test cricket.

"It's not easy to win over here, we've found that out. We'd love to play a couple more (Tests) to make it really interesting."

Australia will now face India in three one-day internationals and the same number of T20 internationals, with the opening ODI in Mumbai on December 28.