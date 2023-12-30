Sandeep Lamichhane's sentencing is fixed for January 10; his lawyers have said he will appeal the verdict to a higher court; the 23-year-old is Nepal's highest-profile cricketer and is the only player from the country to take part in prominent T20 leagues around the world

Sandeep Lamichhane found guilty of rape: Nepal cricketer could face up to 10 years in jail

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane has been found guilty of raping an 18-year-old woman and could face up to 10 years in jail.

Lamichhane was suspended as Nepal's captain last year and was taken into custody after police issued an arrest warrant for him over the alleged assault in 2022.

The 23-year-old's sentencing is fixed for January 10. His lawyers have said he will appeal the verdict to a higher court.

"We did not expect this judgement... we are frustrated," lawyer Sabita Bhandari Baral told Reuters about the verdict delivered by the Kathmandu district court. "We'll definitely appeal."

Lamichhane is Nepal's highest-profile cricketer and is the only player from the country to take park in prominent T20 leagues around the world.

The leg-spinner has represented Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes in Australia's Big Bash and Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and has played in 51 one-day internationals as well as 52 T20Is for his country.

Nepal have qualified for the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which is to be held in the USA and West Indies in June.